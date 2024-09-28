The free-to-play MOBA Pokémon Unite has established a significant fanbase since its arrival on the Switch and mobile in 2021, but it will now be exiting select markets.

In an official announcement, The Pokémon Company has revealed Unite will end its service in Belgium and the Netherlands as of 30th November 2025. Downloads of the title won't be available beyond this date and in-game items (including subscriptions and Aeos Gems) won't be available to purchase from 31st October 2024. Here's the message in full:

Thank you to everyone for your continued support of Pokémon UNITE. Unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision to end service for Pokémon UNITE in Belgium and the Netherlands from November 30, 2025. As of November 30, 2025, service for Pokémon UNITE will end in Belgium and the Netherlands. The app will no longer be available to download on mobile devices or Nintendo Switch beyond that date. In-game items, including Aeos Gems and Subscriptions, will no longer be available for purchase from October 31, 2024. Please ensure to use all in-game items before November 30, 2025. Players may reach out to Support for any issues before November 30, 2025. We’d like to thank our players in Belgium and Netherlands for their support, and we apologise for any inconvenience.

No official reason has been provided, but as highlighted by Pokémon GO Hub, it's "widely speculated that the move comes courtesy of the stringent rules and regulations regarding loot boxes and gacha mechanics in Belgium and the Netherlands".

When Pokémon Unite launched on Switch, we thought the gameplay was engaging but couldn't help but feel the game was geared toward grabbing people's purses to win games rather than providing an even playing field for everyone.