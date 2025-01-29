We really should have seen this coming, but as reported by our pals over at VGC, tickets for the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 Experience hands-on event are being listed on eBay.

With Nintendo providing confirmation to prospective attendees over the last couple of days, it's become clear that those who have been unsuccessful in their application far outweigh those who have been successful (check out our recent poll for a little taste on how heavily skewed the votes are).

Naturally, then, a few people have decided that instead of attending themselves and getting hands-on time with Nintendo's new console, they're attempting to bag a cool chunk of cash by listing the tickets on eBay for purchase. At the time of writing, a ticket for Milan is currently available for either a minimum bid of £80 or a buy-it-now price of £300, but according to VGC, many listing have already been removed.

The problem with this whole thing is that Nintendo itself has explicitly stated that Nintendo Switch 2 Experience tickets are non-transferable, so it seems unlikely in our eyes that any potential eBay sale would actually result in the buyer attending the event.

The event itself kicks off in New York and Paris on 4th April, with various other global locations holding their own hands-on sessions throughout the remainder of April and May, ending on 1st June in Seoul.