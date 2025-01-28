One of the biggest surprises that came with Nintendo's announcement trailer for the Switch 2 was the confirmation that the company would be holding a number of global 'Nintendo Switch 2 Experience' hands-on events for members of the public following its April Direct presentation.

You were free to file your application of attendance so long as you had an active Nintendo account, but the catch was that your place would only be granted via a randomly selected draw. Yikes. So naturally, then, social media is alight at the moment with users either elated at their confirmed attendance or somewhat saddened by Nintendo's denial.

I've seen so much rejection on my timeline today for the Switch 2 Experience. When even Geoff Keighley can't get in, that's an exclusive event! — Stealth40k (@stealth40k.bsky.social) 2025-01-27T21:53:07.607Z

At a quick glance, we've seen a lot more posts from people who have been refused entry than those who have been granted attendance, which suggests that a lot more people applied than Nintendo is physically able to acommodate; certainly a comforting signal of the console's early popularity, at least.

So now, we'd like to hear from you, dear reader - did you get in? Cast your vote in the below poll and let us know. If you didn't even apply, we'd love to also know your reasoning; are you located too far away from one of the events, or are you simply content to wait until the console's launch day to finally get your mitts on it? Leave a comment to elaborate on your choice.