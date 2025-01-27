Guide Nintendo Switch 2: What Is DLSS? - Nvidia's Deep Learning Super Sampling Explained A rundown of Nvidia's AI upscaling tech

So far, so DLSS. But Digital Foundry explains that the Nintendo patent promises more than Nvidia's alternative, with references to upscaling via the cloud, single-image upscaling and more. A key difference, Battaglia flags, is how the patent suggests it would be able to switch out DLSS upscaling models in real-time, so even more strenuous sequences (where the usual upscaling learning wouldn't be able to keep up) can benefit from a boost while keeping up the frame rate.

Much like the point that was made by accessibility/cultural consultant Laura Kate Dale back when we first spotted the patent, Battaglia also notes that the technology could be used to reduce game sizes and fit them onto Nintendo's comparatively smaller carts.

In short, the patent is broad (hardly a first from Nintendo patents), but its overall message is that machine-learning upscaling could occur either via cloud streaming or from the device itself, which is a rather exciting prospect.

Battaglia seemed confident after his initial analysis that this upscaling tech will be utilised in Switch 2, but, as is always the case with patents, there's never any guarantee that we'll see the contents come to fruition. Nintendo is prone to staking its claim early, and this DLSS-esque tech may simply be something it is working on in the background.

Who knows? However, for those with an interest in all things tech, the following is still well worth a watch:

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 794k

And the patent speculation doesn't end there. Just last week, ComicBook.com flagged a 2022 Nintendo patent, which recently resurfaced following its European application. This one was all about motion sensor technology, particularly how a sensor placed on top of a TV can register and interact with a handheld device.

It has a faint whiff of something Wii-related (or maybe something more in line with the Xbox Kinect), and the outlet speculated that such tech could be utilised in Switch 2 for more motion-controlled gaming — a Wii library, perhaps.

Much like the aforementioned upscaling note, just because a patent exists, it doesn't mean Nintendo is necessarily planning to use its contents on Switch 2. Sure, it would be fun for a little bit of Wii nostalgia, but who's really going to want to plonk another sensor on top of their TV? Not us.

Back to waiting for more Switch 2 news so we can know the console's features for sure, we guess. Come on, Nintendo!