Years of leaks and rumours made Nintendo's official Switch 2 reveal feel more like a confirmation of what we already knew than a showcase full of surprises. That said, there was so much chatter out there before the reveal that there's still plenty of room for speculation, particularly when it comes to the patents that appeared in the run-up to Nintendo's trailer drop.
Here to provide the technical rundown of it all are the experts over at Digital Foundry. The tech wizards recently dug into a patent suggesting that Switch 2 will utilise 4K AI upscaling technology, explaining what it could mean for the console and how Nintendo might put it into practice.
Now, Digital Foundry actually shared the following video two weeks ago, before the Switch 2's 16th Jan reveal, but since Nintendo's trailer was far from a rundown of the upcoming console's specs, it's still definitely of interest as we look for more details.
According to DF's Alex Battaglia, the patent in question was filed by Nintendo's European research and development team at the end of last year and outlines a similar AI upscaling process to Nvidia's DLSS technology — transforming a game's lower internal resolution to a higher, 'upped' resolution. The resolution numbers referred to throughout are about transferring 540p to 1080p, though the patent specifies that this is only an example and the technology could also be applied to higher resolutions like 1080p to 4K — something Switch 2 could utilise in its dock, for example.