You probably already know this, but the Nintendo Switch 2 was officially unveiled to the world yesterday. And you've also likely noticed that we haven't stopped thinking about it since.

The brief trailer — coming in at two minutes and twenty-one seconds — seemingly hinted at a few features while not giving away too much. We got a look at the new design, the bigger size, and what seems to be mouse functionality on the Joy-Con. But we think there's a bit more hiding in plain sight. So, the lovely Alex and Felix on our YouTube channel have jumped head-first into the trailer and pulled out the juiciest details that might be a bit less obvious.

We won't touch on everything in this article, so make sure you watch the video up top for every single detail — secret or otherwise — we've spotted on the Switch 2.

So, in the words of the chaps — that's more than enough waffling, let's dive right into things!

A fine finish

Starting things off on a subtle note, the Switch 2's finish looks a fair bit different from the Switch 1's.

It's not too easy to tell, but we suspect the Switch 2 has a more matte finish — or, potentially, a powdered aluminium finish. There's a more "refined" look to it than the original Switch.

Larger air intakes

On the current Switch, you've probably noticed two thin, long slots on the back of the console, near the bottom. These air intakes are to help keep the console cooler.

Well, on the Switch 2, they've moved — and they're a bit bigger, too. You'll spot them on the bottom of the new console, and they're right next to the USB-C slot.

Micro SD card slot spotted!

In a blink and you'll miss it moment, when the new kickstand is being shown off, there's a very faint outline which looks like a micro SD card slot.

Not super surprising, but good to see it nonetheless!

Is that a microphone?

Yes, the microphone may well be making a comeback. Nintendo hasn't confirmed what the little dot next to the game card slot is on the Switch 2, but it looks like the old microphone from the DS and 3DS.

If it is a microphone, well, it's time to bring back Nintendogs, Nintendo.

IR Camera 2

The IR camera isn't new to the Switch consoles, so you probably spotted this during the trailer, but what may have gone unnoticed is that there's actually an IR camera on both Joy-Con.

On the current Switch, the IR camera is only on the right Joy-Con, but here, there's a second one on the left Joy-Con. At least, that's what it looks like. It might just be an aesthetic thing, but that'd be a little weird.

Keep it flat

Skipping towards the end (for the juicy stuff), the new Joy-Con grip is pretty different — simply to accommodate the new magnetic Joy-Con.

The grips no longer cup the Joy-Con and are now flat, to allow you to detach them properly. A minor detail, and an understandable one.

Bezel-ed

The last thing we'll cover here is the screen bezel. Compared to the OG Switch model, the bezel on the Switch 2 is much smaller, and closer to that of the OLED's.

That makes sense — bigger screen and all — but the sides are perhaps a bit wider than we expected. Still, we're just happy the screen overall is bigger than the OG and even the OLED.

So, those are some of the coolest little details we spotted in the Switch 2 reveal trailer. Reminder, if you want to see everything, including discussions around the magnets, the new straps, the kickstand, and the release buttons for the Joy-Con, make sure to watch the full video.

Have we missed anything on the Switch 2? Or is there anything you're very excited about from the video? Let us know in the comments below.