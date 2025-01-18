This week during the Switch 2 reveal, Nintendo reconfirmed backwards compatibility with the original system.

If you're curious to know the reasoning behind this feature, Game File's Stephen Totilo got a response from a Nintendo representative - explaining how it was simply the "best direction" when the Switch was already played by "many consumers".

Here's the full exchange:

Game File: "I asked Nintendo if they were talking about third-party developer support yet and a rep sent me a statement that doesn’t exactly focus on the topic, but might give you more insight into their backwards compatibility approach"

Nintendo rep: "Nintendo Switch is played by many consumers, and we decided that the best direction to take would be for consumers to be able to play their already purchased Nintendo Switch software on the successor to Nintendo Switch. As a result of that thinking, Nintendo Switch 2 plays Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive games, as well as both physical and digital Nintendo Switch games. Certain Nintendo Switch games may not be supported on or fully compatible with Nintendo Switch 2. Details will be shared on the Nintendo website at a later date. "We have nothing more to announce on this topic. For more details on Nintendo Switch 2, please tune in for the Nintendo Direct: Nintendo Switch 2 – 4.2.2025, which will air on April 2, 2025."

As mentioned, Nintendo has nothing else to say about Switch 2 backwards compatibility right now.

What we do know is the new system will support "both physical and digital Nintendo Switch games" but "certain Nintendo Switch games" may not be supported or fully compatible with the successor model.

The game Nintendo showcased this feature with in the Switch 2 reveal trailer was Super Mario Bros. Wonder.