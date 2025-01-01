Despite some increasingly convincing leaks, we still don't actually know 100% what form Switch 2 is going to take.

It's safe to assume at this point that it will retain the same basic form factor as the original Switch – a tablet-like console with detachable controllers – but a recent announcement from Chinese firm AYANEO has us secretly wishing that Nintendo might think outside the box with some aspects of its new machine.

AYANEO, in case you didn't know, has made its name by creating Windows-based handheld gaming PCs with incredible specs and equally astonishing price points. It has just shown off the AYANEO 3, which comes with a "world first" feature: Magic Modules (thanks, Time Extension).

These modules are optional swappable controllers that will allow players to customise their control setup. For example, you'll be able to switch modules to ensure the analogue sticks are in your preferred location, or you can bolt on the D-pad module and six-button module, giving you the ideal interface for fighting games. You can even swap the buttons on each module to get your preferred layout.

This approach is unique in a handheld but not totally innovative – controller manufacturer Turtle Beach adopted a similar system for its Stealth Pivot Xbox pad.

You could even argue that Nintendo has always had a similar scope for customisation with Switch; Hori created a unique D-pad Joy-Con for the original Switch – and there's nothing stopping other manufacturers from creating optional Switch 2 Joy-Con with interesting control configurations – although Hori aside, this wasn't really explored during the lifetime of the original Switch system.

What do you make of this feature? Would you like to see Nintendo adopt something similar in a future console? Let us know with a comment below.