Aya Neo Air
Image: Damien McFerran / Time Extension

One of the most common complaints thrown at the Switch (at least in the last year or so) is that it's starting to look slightly antiquated when compared to the likes of the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, or even Valve's Steam Deck.

The easiest thing for most people (this writer included) is to simply stick it out and wait for Nintendo to announce and launch something a bit beefier, but what if you're just not willing to wait? Are there any viable alternatives out there to satisfy your handheld gaming needs? Well, yes; the aforementioned Steam Deck, for one. What you might not have heard of, however, is the Aya Neo Air, a portable gaming device that runs on Windows 11 and is significantly more powerful than the Switch.

Sounds great, right? Well, yes and no. There are a handful of pretty severe caveates with the Aya Neo Air, and to go through these in a bit more detail (including what the device does rather well), our lovely video producer Alex is on hand to showcase everything you need to know.

Still need more information after watching the video? Well, our friends over at Time Extension have a full review of the Aya Neo Air for your eager eyeballs right now, so be sure to go ahead and check that out, too:

What do you make of the Aya Neo Air? Will you be looking to own one, or are you happy to wait for Nintendo to announce new hardware? Let us know!