One of the most common complaints thrown at the Switch (at least in the last year or so) is that it's starting to look slightly antiquated when compared to the likes of the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, or even Valve's Steam Deck.

The easiest thing for most people (this writer included) is to simply stick it out and wait for Nintendo to announce and launch something a bit beefier, but what if you're just not willing to wait? Are there any viable alternatives out there to satisfy your handheld gaming needs? Well, yes; the aforementioned Steam Deck, for one. What you might not have heard of, however, is the Aya Neo Air, a portable gaming device that runs on Windows 11 and is significantly more powerful than the Switch.