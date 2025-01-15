Although you would think Nintendo's focus would be completely on the Switch "successor" right now, it seems the company's customer support line has found time to issue a notice about unauthorised services for older hardware.

In a brief update on social media, it's apparently confirmed the existence of services that replace functions like "online play" for the Wii U. It's now advising anyone using these services to refrain from doing so, as they may pose a security risk. Here's the rough translation in full:

Nintendo: "[Request] We have confirmed the existence of unauthorized services that replace functions such as online play for the Wii U, which ended service on April 9, 2024. Please refrain from using such services as they may pose unexpected security risks."

As mentioned, the online services for the Wii U officially ended in April last year. At the time, fan-made network services like 'Pretendo' stepped in to keep the services online for the community. You can learn more about this in our previous coverage and guide here on Nintendo Life.