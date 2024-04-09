Official online functionality for the Wii U and 3DS may be no more (as of today, 9th April), but unofficial Nintendo Network replacements are already out there. What's more, the fan-made server substitute Pretendo Network is now available even for those who don't want to hack their Wii U.

In a blog post released today, the brains behind Pretendo marked the launch of 'SSSL', a "private SSL exploit for the Wii U" which "allows users to connect to Pretendo Network from a stock Wii U, with no homebrew or custom firmware at all."

According to the statement, a DNS change is all that is now required to get the network replacement up and running on a Wii U, allowing anyone who had previously resisted installing Homebrew the chance to get in on the action. Full set-up instructions are available on the Pretendo Network website.

Now that Nintendo Network has shut down, we are finally able to announce our latest project: SSSL! This allows Wii U's the ability to have limited access to Pretendo WITHOUT homebrew, using only DNS changes! For more information see our full blog post: https://t.co/bcPv9WPxMa [email protected]) (@PretendoNetwork) April 9, 2024

This new connection method relies on a bug found in the Wii U's ver. 5.5.5 SSL module and the Pretendo team claim they have known of it for a while but didn't want to make the information publicly available in case it should get patched as a result.

The online server recreations will not work for titles which utilise their own SSL libraries (Pretendo lists WATCH_DOGS and YouTube as examples) and the team stated on Twitter that the hackless method is only available on Wii U, with no such exploits being viable for the 3DS.