Super Mario Bros. Movie
Image: Nintendo, Illumination

Last Mario Day, Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto confirmed a new Mario Bros. animated movie was on the way and would be arriving in 2026.

Although the first movie has been available on disc for a few years now, there's apparently a new "Walmart Exclusive" steelbook design (including 4K Ultra UHD + Blu ray and a digital code). Pre-orders are available now for $35. Here's a look, along with a description of the movie:

Super Mario Bros. Movie
Image: via Walmart

"The movie tells the story of two Brooklyn plumbers who are brothers and best friends: Mario, the brave one with the "let's-a go" attitude, and the perpetually anxious Luigi, who would prefer to go nowhere. We open with the Super Mario Brothers reckoning with their struggling plumbing business, and wind up in a whirlwind adventure through Mushroom Kingdom. Through their journey, we meet a cast of familiar, lovable characters, ultimately uniting together to defeat the power-hungry villain, Bowser. The Super Mario Bros. Movie takes what millions of gamers worldwide have loved for thirty-five years and levels it up to a new and breathtaking cinematic experience."

You can see the various other Mario Movie deals available in our full guide here on Nintendo Life. We also got a movie review:

Have you picked up a copy of the Mario Movie yet? Let us know in the comments.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

[source walmart.com, via gonintendo.com]