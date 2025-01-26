Last Mario Day, Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto confirmed a new Mario Bros. animated movie was on the way and would be arriving in 2026.

Although the first movie has been available on disc for a few years now, there's apparently a new "Walmart Exclusive" steelbook design (including 4K Ultra UHD + Blu ray and a digital code). Pre-orders are available now for $35. Here's a look, along with a description of the movie:

"The movie tells the story of two Brooklyn plumbers who are brothers and best friends: Mario, the brave one with the "let's-a go" attitude, and the perpetually anxious Luigi, who would prefer to go nowhere. We open with the Super Mario Brothers reckoning with their struggling plumbing business, and wind up in a whirlwind adventure through Mushroom Kingdom. Through their journey, we meet a cast of familiar, lovable characters, ultimately uniting together to defeat the power-hungry villain, Bowser. The Super Mario Bros. Movie takes what millions of gamers worldwide have loved for thirty-five years and levels it up to a new and breathtaking cinematic experience."

