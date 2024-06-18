Ahead of today's Nintendo Direct, Shigeru Miyamoto has shared a surprise update on social media about the new Super Mario Bros. Movie, revealing the launch date for Japan and also sharing a little insight on the project.

Firstly, he's now confirmed this new movie will be arriving in Japan on 24th April 2026, so that's the same month as the western release. As for the project itself, Miyamoto says he's working with Illumination to ensure it's another "fun movie" and hopes everyone looks forward to it.

So, good news all-round - and at the very least, it reconfirms this movie's release date is still on track for April 2026.

This latest update follows the initial announcement during this year's 'MAR10 Day' celebrations, which confirmed the animated sequel would be arriving here in the west on 3rd April 2026. Nintendo didn't reveal much else at the time but it will once again be "based on the world of the Super Mario Bros. series".

Illumination's Chris Meledandri also revealed the original team who worked on the first movie would be returning. When the original movie made its debut in cinemas, it managed to break all sorts of video game movie records - going on to surpass the $1 billion mark at the global box office.

Apart from the Mario Movie follow up, Shigeru Miyamoto and Nintendo are currently working on a live-action Zelda movie.