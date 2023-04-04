The road to Illumination's The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been a long and winding one. Originally announced in 2018 before the reveal of the much-discussed voice cast in 2021, we have long been unsure as to whether Mario's big-screen debut (ahem, of the animated kind) was going to do the venerable gaming icon justice. Well, we now have our answer and it is just as we expected: The Mario Movie is a sufficiently fun time so long as you're not all that fussed about story.
So what exactly is the story? Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day) are going about setting up a plumbing business in Brooklyn, New York, but the going is tough. Their clients are few and far between and their parents are disappointed, but hey, at least they have each other, right? You'll want to remember that bit, it's important.
Through a turn of events that we won't dive too deep into here in case we should slide down the wrong pipe and land face-first in a steaming pile of spoilers, the brothers are pulled into a mysterious world and immediately separated (see? We told you it was important). Mario lands a kingdom of the mushroom-y variety, populated by adorable Toads (a particularly squeaky Keegan-Michael Key) and overseen by the generally adored Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy). Luigi finds himself in a land of lava streams and genuinely creepy Shy Guys, ruled by the scaled fist of the King of the Koopas himself, Bowser (Jack Black).
What follows is rather typical of a Mario game: Bowser is after Peach, Mario is after Bowser, Luigi gets sidelined — it's nothing that we haven't seen before. Perhaps it's the case that this should not be a criticism of the film itself. The games aren't all that big on story, so why should we expect more from a big-screen adaptation?
Unfortunately, games and films are not too similar beasts, and with an action-filled yet satisfying narrative seemingly being held in another castle, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is forced to rely on its other features to keep you entertained. These other elements do a decent job of keeping your eyes busy throughout the brisk 92-minute runtime, but the spectacle doesn't quite make up for the lack of real substance at its core.
Still, that spectacle is quite something. Starting with the obvious, this film is a dream for anyone who has ever wanted to see the world of Mario brought to life with higher fidelity. Directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic have ensured that the Mushroom Kingdom is absolutely jam-packed full of references to just about every Mario game available, and Illumination's signature squishy animation does a good job of presenting all of this in a colourful, pleasing way. When one confused Toad asks, "What are we supposed to do? We're adorable!", you can't help but agree.
Each location is a further feast for the eyes, as the animation house has clearly taken the time to work out the intricacies of 'the Mario style' and brilliantly realise it onscreen.
Mario aficionados will be picking up nods and cameos left, right and centre, from the obvious callbacks to Mario's signature run or side-scrolling action style, down to the more obscure Nintendo references (Pikmin fans, keep your eyes peeled). But this isn't to say that these will be a distraction for you if you have never picked up a Mario game in your life. The Mario movie is safe, sometimes to its detriment, but this means that you are never going to be left scratching your head just because you don't know the intricacies of Nintendo's history.
This clear love for the source material carries through into Brian Tyler's superb score — undoubtedly the star of the show (which is saying something when you consider the fact that there is a literal star in this one). Taking on Koji Kondo's original and iconic themes at every given opportunity, Tyler's score is rich with the history of the franchise. Many of us had heard the grand orchestral arrangement of the main theme in the first trailer, but the true gems lie in how Tyler manipulates short motifs into the score at any given moment from instantly-recognisable item sounds to snippets of the Luigi's Mansion theme.
Of course, serving up opportunities to deploy Nintendo's most famous earworms is the film's huge (perhaps too huge) cast of characters. Rounding out the main team that we mentioned above, Seth Rogan's Donkey Kong lends an enemy-turned-friend trope to the film, while nothing could have prepared us for quite how much screen time Fred Armisen's Cranky Kong would receive. All of the voice cast is, for the most part, perfectly fine. Black certainly relishes the role more than most and we were pleased to find that Pratt's vocal talents do not necessarily make or break the film after swiftly palming off the Martinet legacy voice in the opening minutes.
With a cast of main characters this large, and multiple shoutouts (musical or otherwise) hitting you square on every minute, The Super Mario Bros. Movie does suffer from some pacing issues. Squeezing everything possible into a swift hour and a half, while refreshing, means that more nourishing principles like setup and payoff take a backseat to breakneck speed. Matthew Fogel's script is full to the brim with quips and funny asides, but the level of hand-holding does grow tiresome as the film enters the final act and we still find characters explaining to us what is happening on screen instead of trusting us to work it out.
The opening act is undoubtedly the best, taking its time to introduce us to our heroes before plunging them into peril; but as time ticks on and more and more pieces are added to the puzzle, the action becomes a cycle of 'the characters find themselves in a tricky situation, they immediately get out of it'. We imagine that future sequels (which seem near-certain) will be given the chance to sit with their characters for a little, thus removing the need to sideline some for the benefit of others.
None of this is to say that The Super Mario Movie necessarily bites off more than it can chew, more that it is struggling to spit out any cohesive sentences through its mouthfuls of Nintendo history and decades' worth of Mario in-jokes.
Conclusion
With more references than we needed and less plot than we deserved, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is perhaps everything that you would expect it to be. Directors Horvath and Jelenic have managed to bring the Mushroom Kingdom to life in ways 8-bit Super Mario veterans never could have imagined, even if the vision does get a little overstuffed in the process. That being said, the cast of familiar faces, Tyler's clued-in score, and the sheer amount happening in every frame were enough to keep us engaged from start to finish and we are curious to see what lap two inevitably brings.
Oh boy... Here we go...
It’s a movie. It has a beginning and end. Halfway through, a series of flashing lights imprint messages into your subconscious telling you to spend money on Mario products. Hearts everywhere are broken by the lack of Super Mario Bros: The Movie: The Game featuring scanned live-action graphics.
Nice. Story isn’t important here. It’s an illumination flick, and it’s done what it came here to do. Blow your mind with stunning visuals and references. Now this seems like a solid film.
“A fun ride that substitutes story for A Fun Ride That Substitutes Story for Spectacle“ gotta be honest, that pretty much describes the last three illumination movies I feel.
Maybe they made the film with the aim of trying to win over new fans to the franchise rather than pleasing the existing ones.
How does it compare to the previous Illumination movies?
I'm watching the movie regardless, but that's something I'm a little curious about.
Non-Nintendo gaming sites reviewing this higher than NL is sort of on brand. I'm just sad the frame rate keeps dropping 😢.
Doesn't sound like what I wouldn't expect from Illumination or the Mario series honestly. Neither are known for their plots.
Some people I know who are big movie nerds said years ago (when this movie was first announced) that Illumination was the wrong choice of studio for this movie, because they're light on plot and heavy on jokes and references. I guess they can say they were right.
Personally, I wasn't expecting a slam dunk, although I was hoping. Historically speaking, video games movies don't do all that well with critics and general audiences.
But if this movie makes enough money at the box office, it will warrant a sequel. Fortunately, projections make it out to be a success so far, so hopefully we'll see a sequel (and one that's even better than this one).
lol oh man…
Better put yer dukes up, Jim.
My spidey-sense is a tinglin’.
Popcorn’s on me, boys.
Unfortunately, it seems like just what I expected. Especially after they announced that the cast included Donkey Kong and Cranky Kong. They tried to stuff too many characters and references in, rather than leave anything for the inevitable sequels.
Still seems like it might be worth a watch, when I get around to seeing it. Knowing what to expect should give the movie a better chance to entertain me, watching it for what it is, rather than what I wanted.
I still say it's better than the live action movie from the dark ages of gaming, yeah the story sucks and it's just a movie of cameos but it's a fun ride for the kids.
@Diogmites
@IronMan30 Yep the projector was crying out for a Pro upgrade, it's getting a bit long in the tooth, films are starting to chug...
Is that headline correct?
I feel like Story and Spectacle should have been the other way round from reading the review.
@WiltonRoots
Gotta wait for the Nintendo Cinema Pro to upgrade the frame rate of the Super Mario. Bros movie from 24 to 60 FPS.
So illumination and The guy who hates stories didn’t write a good story? I’m shocked
Also don’t use the its for kids excuse puss in boots 2 was for kids and it managed to tell a gripping and adult story
Mario is better without a story. There I said it.
Let's-a-go, is what I always say. Or, is that Mario's saying 🤔. Looking forward to seeing it Thursday.
@Eagly I really need to watch Puss in Boots 2, I just still can’t quite believe that it’s supposed to be that good. But then I was a Paddington skeptic before I saw the light.
Pity about the lacking story. Mario-related media is usually really strong in that area. The next installment of "obese plumber brutalizes turtles to save perpetual kidnapping victim from king turtle" will surely be a tale for the ages.
So ...It's an Illumination movie, then. Cool.
These days Disney is obsessed with remaking all their animated films in live action, and here we have Nintendo doing the opposite.
Where is that "I'll buy it in a sale" comment?
Oh wait...
"I'll watch it when it's on Netflix" 😁
I wish fun to those who watch it early. I don't know when I will watch it. Is it just Germany or are wanna be TikTok kids in other countries as well visiting cinemas to ruin the movie for others?
I’ll watch the the cameo compilation
Since I have pretty low hype with 1st party Nintendo games (except ACNH, ARMS that I have the highest hype) so I think I will enjoy the Mario movie without being sour for not exactly from video games.
I trust Illumination will deliver Mario movie in a good way.
@nessisonett I don’t say this lightly the movie is a masterpiece. I was always exited because I have a soft spot for the shreck franchise and then I saw the reviews trust me the movie is as good as the reviews says it is. I didn’t expect the Shrek franchise to peak in a spin off to a mediocre movie 21 years after the original released but here we are when you have free time enjoy it
@nessisonett I watched the second Paddington film recently because of the mention in Unbearable Weight. It was lean and hit all the right notes. And Brendan Gleeson was in it.
Is the first one worth watching?
Y'know, it's okay for a movie to be "fine, but not great."
Someone else providing an honest critique of the movie does not mean you can't enjoy it.
It's Mario, story's never mattered; beat the dragon, save the princess (or in this case, the brother). I'm here for a bunch of scenes like that Fire Donkey Kong sequence in the trailer.
I approached Nintendo with a hard-hitting StarTropics adaptation but was rebuffed and sent to sit in a room with Ness. Now, we're working on a film to pitch to Pixar where Ness and I team up to put an end to the threat of alien invasions once and for all.
@Diogmites The first one’s also a really good movie. Nicole Kidman is the right level of camp in it and the emotional beats hit way harder than they have any right to.
6 is still higher than I expected. Illumination is pretty mid, I can't stand their "humor"
Can't say I'm not surprised.
Anyways, the best the video game adaptation still goes to The Angry Birds Movie--[gets hit by a bus]
It's Easter and Nintendo have helped create an epic Easter Egg hunt. Seems on brand to me
@Nintendo4Sonic
Noooo is that happening with this movie too. Rise of Gru was one thing but I actually plan on seeing this one.
@nessisonnet Sweet. A little camp from Nicole sounds nice and i’ll make sure to gird myself for the feels. It will be in my brain at first opportunity.
@Eagly You know, you make a good point, that might be one of the reasons, he did say he oversaw the movie, sooo.
(Also I’m gonna reply to your post today, the big one! I can’t wait too!)
"Flush this one down the warp pipe"
"A 3up movie crammed into a 1up space."
"This a-plot goes-a-nowhere"
"Super Mario? More like super duped audience."
"Donkey Kong't fix this mess."
"There are no guardrails on this rainbow road and the Super Mario Movie drifts into oblivion."
@nessisonett It would've been hilarious if they did that kind of game for it lol...
I mean its illumination don't expect to be masterpiece say spiderverse or Puss in boots last wish levels of writing its simple family friendly movie. Thats really aim illumination there movies are very mid.
I still will watch it I just hate DK voice choice because Seth Rogen doesn't care about quality he even admit that when he's doing voice. If squeal will happen he should be recast.
Yeah, all of the "cameos" and "fanservice" led me into believing that this movie was going to be different than the ones I've seen...
Regardless, I'm gonna go see the movie for two reasons:
1) I'm a massive Mario fan.
2) For a loved one.
Huh, even IGN's review is way more positive than NL's. I'll just go in expecting this to be an okay movie but I know I'll still love it. You can still love an okay movie. Finding the Easter eggs (just in time for the season) will be perfect for me on an IMAX screen. Challenge accepted!
Let's keep in mind that this is just Nintendo's first movie. Hopefully they'll get better with future ones.
@nessisonett puss is that goooooood
Anybody expecting a deep, compelling story has obviously not played a mario game lmao. Don't @ me about mario and luigi games or paper mario pls lol
@Deemo37 I don't know, but I wouldn't be surprised. It happened here also with Creed 3. I watched it in OV version, where smarter people go watching.
So in other words another failed movie based on a video game. What a surprise.
@Snatcher yeah I am all for him making games but movies need stories making him the opposite of who you want directing them.
Cool I will definitely read it but may not respond to it for a week or 2 I have this huge thing to deal with until midway trough this month
People were expecting a deep story with Mario?
So, a game that's about jumping from box to box, dodging fireballs and man-eating plants, and banging said boxes with your head while cleaning out some Princess' pipes didn't make for a compelling story?
@JimNorman I hate to be "that guy", but shouldn't the title say "substitutes spectacle for story"? I was under the impression that the first object replaces the second...but then again, of all the tricky grammar rules, this one never ceases to trip me up.
The way I understand it, the title makes it sound like the movie has a good story but is visually unappealing (the exact opposite of what I expected).
I am still not sold on the voice acting.
@Dev9417 pretty much this. First movie and it's with Mario and the gang. I'm not expecting a massive story with them.
Now when and if they get around to making a Zelda or Samus movie. That's when I'll expect some in depth story telling.
With Mario they were most likely gonna play it safe and many of us expected that.
It's a shame the plot is so thin, but I hope the character chemistry and references are enough to make up for it in the story department. The animation looks good to me.
@FatWormBlowsASparky Thank you! This headline is really bothering me, it's completely backwards! The spectacle is substituting for story, not the other way around, according to the author.
@Eagly i really wonder what his problem is with storys.
You have every right to not respond to this thing for five weeks, a month even, I haven’t responded to that post for a wile, I don’t mind at all.
Why oh lord? Why? I wanted story like the last of us series. Nintendo lost my money. Not watching this movie because I need a deep deep deep story.
It's meant for KIDS and they know their older audience will be curious to go see. MONEY!
Well, it is Mario, after all. I mean, it is probably the least story driven game Nintendo has right after Nintendogs and Wii Fit. DKC, Zelda, Metroid, Kirby, Star Fox, F-Zero work much better for a film.
Well well, this is certainly interesting. I wonder what is going to be more important for Nintendo in the long run given how protective they are of their IP’s. A well received movie or a financially successful one
@N8tiveT3ch That's why I'm waiting for the Christopher Nolan remake. 3hrs long with Cillian Murphy as Luigi. Failing that hopefully Wes Anderson will step in and save it.
@Snatcher probably just a generational thing he wants the story to be individualized based on gameplay. I mean to use an example look at the new fusion mechanics for TOTK that mechanic will pretty much guarantee everyone who plays it will have a significantly different experience the story is you explaining the games events to a friend. However I would disagree just because the gameplay is incredibly variable dosen’t mean there can’t also be an amazing story on top let the 2 enhance each other
I know just a warning in advance
Was anyone actually expecting a masterpiece? It’s gonna be alright. Big surprise.
https://www.blu-ray.com/The-Super-Mario-Bros-Movie/1262173/#Review
The Blu-ray.com review seems to sum things up, on the whole not a bad movie, but as usual with things like this, you will get more out of it if you are a Mario fan.
And as I have always said, the only opinion of any movie that matters, should be your own personal one. Audiences seem to be loving it.
So in short, par for the course for a Mario plot and an Illumination film. Nothing award-winning, but I wasn't expecting that. I'll go in and enjoy the movie for what it is.
They could easily have gotten Charles M to tone things down a bit and have him humanize his Mario Voice, rather than selling out and opting for some flashy current big star Like Chris Prat. I'm still obviously going to check it out, like the rest of us, but in all honesty I was never really excited for this one from the get-go. I'll just wait until it's available to rent through Prime.
So it'll make billions by following the Avatar movie formula?
@NeonPizza I heard that it will be on Peacock because of Universal.
@Tasuki Or just a failed review based on expectations from a fanatic.
6 seems to be just about right; the critics are skinning the movie alive (especially for the low-effort voice “acting” despite the “big” names behind) while the users (IMDb, etc) will average a poor rating as well. Overall SMB seems to have made little effort to become anything more than just another paid commercial for Nintendo games. Sigh.
@YoshiFlutterJump You're right.
https://www.writing-skills.com/60-second-fix-substitute-for-or-with
I thought from the title that Story was great and was wondering why a lot of people were whining about it in the comments.
@Ara It would still be a big ad even with good story.
You can't separate Mario from Nintendo, even if they prevented any not needed cameo, and had a deeper plot.
@Olmectron
Yeah, i mean look at the Lego movie, that was critically very well received but could also be considered a big ad. i imagine it definitely helped sales of lego.
Some brands are just that big.
@Gamergirl94 If story is not good, it also falls on Shigeru Miyamoto shoulders, given he worked closely with the animation studio for +5 years.
https://www.nintendolife.com/news/2018/11/illumination_founder_says_mario_animated_movie_is_embracing_miyamotos_creative_voice
@Olmectron It would, but at least would be more than that, more enjoyable even, and not just another sub-mediocre flick targeting at kids only (who will gonna love anything-Mario regardless of voice acting or plot). It’s disappointing for how predictable it is, after so much built-up expectations — but probably expected from a trillion-dollar company, I guess.
@liljmoore This is what everyone in the comments wanted, it seems:
https://youtube.com/watch?v=UiIRlg4Xr5w
@Ara Save the princess. Save the brother. Save the Mushroom Kingdom. Mario is THAT simple.
What did everyone want? Mushrooms from the kingdom infecting everyone like zombies and having to win a Kart race for saving the princess from the infection?
https://youtube.com/watch?v=UiIRlg4Xr5w
@Eagly I mean, I understand the thought process, for things like botw I totally get. But after playing something like xenoblade 2, the gameplay in that game is so good, and the story is just, the thing that brings it all together.
But does he have to mess with stuff that no one asked him too? Like paper Mario? Like why? It was called Mario’s story in Japan right?
