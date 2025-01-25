Take this one with a grain of salt, but Lexar has apparently announced it's releasing a new 'microSD Express' card for Switch 2.

This information was originally shared by Lexar China on social media (via Famiboards), with additional details revealing it's a "1TB express card" releasing in "mid- February". It's also being touted as a "NS 2 must-have".

As you can see in the graphic, there's a silhouette of what appears to be a Switch 2. There have already been ongoing rumours about the Switch 2 supporting microSD Express Cards with faster transfer speeds - to the extent there was even a GameStop listing earlier this month.

You can learn more about Nintendo's new system in our guide here on Nintendo Life. Nintendo will reveal more about the Switch 2 at its upcoming Direct broadcast, taking place on 2nd April 2025.