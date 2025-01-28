After ongoing delays, we've got another update about the long-awaited Switch release Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time, and it might not be what you expect...

As highlighted by Gematsu, it seems the sequel may no longer be a Nintendo-only release, with a listing popping up on the PlayStation Store overnight for PS4 and PS5 versions of the game before being removed.

The last update we had for the Switch version of this title revealed an April 2025 launch window, with the PlayStation version potentially narrowing this down to 23rd April 2025.

A PlayStation Store page for FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time was published before being quickly removed last night. It lists PS5 / PS4 versions, and an April 23 release date (or April 24—time zones). Currently only *officially* announced for Switch release in April. — Gematsu (@gematsu.com) 2025-01-27T13:39:13.501Z

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time has been delayed multiple times since it was originally announced in 2023. Once again, it's the anticipated follow-up to the 3DS classic Fantasy Life and will blend life sim elements with role-playing action.

If the above listing is correct, this would be the first time the series has been released on the PlayStation.