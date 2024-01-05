Keiji Inafune, best known for his work on the Mega Man as well as other projects like Azure Striker Gunvolt, has shared a minor update about the upcoming Level-5 project, Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time.

Speaking to Famitsu for a New Year's column recently, the producer of the new Fantasy Life title mentioned how he would do his "best" to "improve the quality of the game" in time for its summer 2024 release.

This new Fantasy Life game for the Switch was originally scheduled to be released last year but was then delayed in November. Not long after this, it locked in its "summer 2024" window. The team has already decided on a specific date, but is apparently keeping it a secret for "strategic reasons".

When Fantasy Life i does eventually arrive on the Switch, players can expect the usual life-sim and RPG-style elements, along with a fresh lick of paint and some additional mechanics to spice the experience up. Keiji Inafune has even been quite hands-on with the creation process, according to Level-5 CEO and former Fantasy Life producer, Akihiro Hino.