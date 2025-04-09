Last week, Nintendo shared a lot of fine details about the Switch 2 and in case you missed it, one thing it also confirmed was the new system would support the GameCube Controller adapter.

This adapter, as you may already know, has been used across the Wii U and Switch generations to power the GameCube controller. On the Switch's successor it will once again run off the USB ports.

Here's the official confirmation from Nintendo's support page covering which accessories are compatible with the Switch 2. Of course, this adapter can only be used in TV mode and must be directly plugged into the new dock:

Nintendo GameCube Controller adapter - "This accessory can be used in TV mode by connecting via a USB Cable on the Nintendo Switch 2 dock"

This follow's last week's news announcing the GameCube library would finally be joining the Switch Online subscription service. It will be a Switch 2 exclusive offering and Nintendo is even releasing a wireless GameCube controller on the same day as its launch which you'll be able to purchase from its store.

So it seems you'll be able to simply hook up your old controllers and use them. This is also no doubt welcome news for Smash Bros. veterans who often prefer the wired GameCube controller over other Nintendo gamepads.