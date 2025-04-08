A new report from Eurogamer indicates that Switch 2 pre-orders at GAME retail stores in the UK simply won't be a thing, with the firm instead possessing a "small allocation" of consoles available via its official website.

It's yet another indication of how GAME is downsizing its operations after numerous controversial decisions over the last year or two. Most GAME stores have now been moved to concession locations within Sports Direct, another brand firmly in the grip of the wider Frasers Group retail conglomerate.

In 2024, GAME made the decision to bring an end to in-store trade ins alongside its reward programme and 'elite' memberships, all of which were designed to help customers save money on purchases. It also ended in-store pre-orders on a wider scale, though you'd be forgiven for thinking it might make an exception for Nintendo's Switch 2.

It was also reported in 2024 that GAME had moved the majority of its workforce to zero-hour contracts, a move that sadly resulted in an unspecified number of redundancies.

As for Switch 2 pre-orders, these have gone live at a number of chains in the UK, so you can check out our full pre-order guide for all the details. For those in the US, however, Nintendo has announced that the pre-order date has been delayed while it navigates the current global financial situation. A new date has yet to be announced.