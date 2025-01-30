Nintendo has announced that the Japanese Switch eShop will soon no longer accept overseas credit cards or PayPal accounts as valid payment methods.

As reported by VGC, the change will come into effect from 25th March 2025, with Nintendo citing "fraudulent use" as a main contributing factor behind the decision. It has not elaborated beyond this, but it's well-known at this point that many overseas Switch owners like to utilise the Japanese eShop for games that either aren't available elsewhere, or perhaps might be cheaper than their regional equivalent.

“In order to prevent fraudulent use, the Nintendo eShop and My Nintendo Store for Japan will stop accepting credit cards issued overseas and PayPal accounts opened overseas from Tuesday, March 25, 2025. “For customers who have previously used overseas-issued credit cards or PayPal accounts opened overseas, we ask that you please use other payment methods, such as credit cards issued in Japan, from now on. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your

understanding.”

Users outside of Japan will now likely have to rely solely on the purchase of Japanese eShop vouchers via online storefronts to top up their eShop currency.