We've got an updated look at the Japanese software charts courtesy of Famitsu and, given the arrival of a new Nintendo joint, there was never any doubt about who was going to be in first place.

Yes, much like in the UK, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD has swung its way to gold in its debut week after shifting an impressive 107,093 copies. But just look at all the other newbies that DK had to beat to nab the gold! Dynasty Warriors: Origins on PS5 posted a less impressive debut but still managed 63,805 copies to land in second, and Switch took the lion's share of Tales of Graces f Remastered's sales, which arrived in third.

Damn, it's been a while since we've seen Super Mario Party Jamboree that far down the list! What a week.

For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten:

The hardware side of things is much the same as you might expect. The Nintendo Switch OLED and Lite still hold the top two spots, shifting 30,518 and 12,203 units apiece. That pushed the PS5 down to third this time, with the console only managing 5,908 sales.

Combining the systems' SKUs leans things even more in Nintendo's favour — a trend that we can only see continuing when Switch 2 arrives alter this year.

Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full:

Position Console Unit Sales (13th-19th Jan) Total Unit Sales 1 Switch OLED 30,518 8,659,620 2 Switch Lite 12,203 6,418,188 3 PlayStation 5 5,908 5,439,718 4 Switch 4,839 20,041,729 5 PlayStation 5 Pro 3,467 139,902 6 PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition 1,363 908,632 7 Xbox Series S 323 328,600 8 Xbox Series X 250 314,535 9 Xbox Series X - Digital Edition 212 17,340 10 PlayStation 4 29 7,929,159

