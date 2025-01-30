Donkey Kong Country Returns HD
Image: Nintendo

If the pre-release backlash regarding the price of Donkey Kong Country Returns HD was anything to go by, we might have expected the game to crash and burn mere days after it launched. Alas, the internet is and forever will be its own little bubble, and the game has topped the Japanese charts once again with a total of 35,256 copies sold.

The only newcomer this week is the sublime metroidvania ENDER MAGNOLIA: Bloom in the Mist, which naturally performed much better on the Switch than the PS5, though both managed to crack the top 10. Otherwise, Super Mario Party Jamboree continues to perform well, while Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake is inching ever closer to that 1 million unit milestone.

For the full breakdown, here's a look at the latest top ten:

Position Game Platform Unit Sales (20th-26th Jan) Total Unit Sales
1 Donkey Kong Country Returns HD

Switch

 35,256 142,349
2

Super Mario Party Jamboree

Switch

 18,444

1,139,854
3 Dynasty Warriors: Origins

PS5

 17,391 81,196
4 Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist

Switch

 9,586 NEW
5 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Switch

 6,606 8,058,448
6 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Switch

 5,859 6,221,842
7

Tales of Graces f Remastered

Switch

 5,532 31,233
8

Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist

PS5

5,290

 NEW
9

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake

Switch

 4,605

984,585
10

Minecraft

 Switch 4,553 3,796,855

Hardware is a familiar sight this week, with the official announcement of the Switch 2 seemingly having minimal impact on Nintendo's performance in Japan. Sales across all three SKUs for the Switch total an impressive 45,327, while Sony managed to shift 12,341 PS5s across the standard, digital, and pro models.

Here's your look at this week's Japanese hardware chart in full:

Position Console Unit Sales (20th-26th Jan) Total Unit Sales
1 Switch OLED 31,816 8,682,778
2 Switch Lite

8,772

 6,426,960
3 PlayStation 5 6,372 5,446,090
4 Switch 4,739 20,046,468

5

PlayStation 5 Pro

4,608

 144,510

6

 PlayStation 5 - Digital Edition 1,361 909,993

7

Xbox Series S

 589 328,600

8

 Xbox Series X 353 314,888

9

 Xbox Series X - Digital Edition 145 17,485

10

 PlayStation 4

31

 17,485

What do you make of this week's charts? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.

