In case you somehow missed it, Donkey Kong seems to be getting a makeover in the upcoming Mario Kart title. His redesign has led to all sorts of conversation within the DK and Nintendo community, and now, some new themed items have been spotted on the My Nintendo Store.

This includes some "charm straps" (featuring DK and Diddy Kong) for $7.99 USD each in the US, and Nintendo's Japanese online store is offering bookmarks, pencil cases, and various other items. Here's a look:

US:

"You'll go bananas for this Donkey Kong™ inspired charm strap featuring DK and his beloved bananas. Each charm has a clasp on top and a ring on the bottom to allow for additional charms to be connected in an endless configuration."

Japan:

You can read a bit more about Donkey Kong's update in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life. This includes a poll we ran - where almost half of the respondents were seemingly happy with his new look on the Switch 2. The Donkey Kong Country artist Kevin Bayliss also shared his thoughts.