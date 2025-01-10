Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 791k

Forever Entertainment has announced today that House of the Dead 2: Remake will finally make its way over to Switch in Spring 2025 — that's only a few months away!

Initially announced with its predecessor's remake back in 2019, this one has felt like a long time coming. What's more, aside from some rogue age ratings that popped up online last year, we have been given very little information on this gory gunning trip across Italy.

That is, until today. The new trailer (above) gives us a taste of the remaster's improved graphics — spoiler: it looks very similar to 2022's 'House of the Dead 1' — as it showcases SEGA's on-the-rails arcade shooter in all of its head-popping glory.

Developed by Megapixel Studio, this sequel is set two years after the first game and sees AMS agents James Taylor and Gary Stewart deployed to a creepy Italian city, overrun by monsters. The remaster features beefed-up graphics, a new soundtrack and a variety of game modes that you can play through solo or with a pal in co-op.

Here's a rundown of the game's features and a handful of screenshots from Forever Entertainment:

Game Features:

- Remastered music (with the classic soundtrack also available in the game)

- Modern graphics

- Gameplay faithful to the original game

- Co-op mode

- Multiple endings and branching levels Various Game Modes:

- Classic Campaign: Almost two years after the events of the first installment, AMS agents James Taylor and Gary Stewart are deployed to investigate a city seized by undead creatures.

- Boss Mode: Take on the challenge of defeating the game’s bosses as fast as you can.

- Training Mode: Polish your skills in several available training scenarios to improve your abilities before deploying on a mission.

We found the last House of the Dead: Remake, uhh, fine when it landed on Switch back in 2022. While the classic shooter was still a lot of fun at its core, the overall experience was let down by poor performance and janky controls. Here's hoping that the follow-up has a better time of it when it comes our way this Spring.