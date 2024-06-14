Although initially announced alongside the first The House of the Dead: Remake back in 2019, news for the direct sequel has been rather scarce.

It seems that the dead may be about to rise, however, as a rating for The House of the Dead 2: Remake for the Nintendo Switch has surfaced via the official PEGI (Pan European Game Information) website courtesy of Gematsu.

Naturally, the rating deems the sequel to be worthy of an 18+ certificate for its copious zombie violence, but what's of more interest to us is that the rating may indicate that a release might be on the horizon. We're getting a Nintendo Direct at some point this month, after all.

Microids has been listed as the physical distributor for the game, but given the fact it was announced alongside the first remake, we're going to assume that developer MegaPixel Studio will be taking the reins on this one too. Reception for the first remake was mixed and it received a score of 6/10 from us, in which we said that the game's "performance can be janky and the controls clunky"

Nevertheless, more House of the Dead is always a good thing in our book. The original release in 1996 for arcades, but the franchise has since appeared on multiple consoles, including the Wii and Switch.