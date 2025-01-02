Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 790k

The Lazy Bear Games and tinyBuild Switch eShop release Graveyard Keeper appears to be finally getting a physical release on Nintendo's hybrid platform.

According to some new listings on sites like Amazon, the Stardew-style and graveyard management sim title will score a hard copy release in March 2025 with Atari seemingly handling the publishing. It also happens to be the 'Undead Edition' including the 'Breaking Dead', 'Game of Crone' and 'Stranger Sins' DLC packs.

It'll set you back around $40 USD (or your regional equivalent) and pre-orders are now available. Here's a look at the box art (via Amazon):

Graveyard Keeper originally surfaced on the Switch eShop in 2019 and offers up something a little bit different to what you would normally expect from games within this genre.