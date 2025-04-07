Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 805k

Nitrome, the developer behind the excellent Shovel Knight Dig, has announced Mouse Work for the Nintendo Switch 2, a game heavily inspired by the likes of Pico Park and Part Time UFO.

There's no release date at the time of writing, but Nitrome is hoping to get its latest title out shortly after the launch of the Switch 2 on 5th June 2025. The game makes full use of the console's new mouse controls with a selection of whimsical minigames in which you control teeny-tiny mouse characters.

As demonstrated in the above trailer, you'll be using a combination of mouse controls and gyro in minigames that will have you painting pictures, stacking objects, helping climbers uh... climb, and even frantically closing down pop-up windows in a game that will no doubt bring back fond memories of GTA V's 'Friend Request' mission.

It looks wonderful and, depending on its eventual launch date, could wind up being the Switch 2's equivalent to Snipperclips, an excellent minigame-based title that released on day one with the original Switch back in 2017 and became a cult hit. Just imagine the chaos wirh Mouse Work's 2-4-player local multiplayer!

We'll have more on Mouse Work, including its release date, very soon.