Ahead of the launch of Donkey Kong Country Returns HD for Switch next week, some players have supposedly already "got their hands on" physical copies of the game.

This was highlighted by 'Nintendeal' on social media, which also notes how pre-orders for the game have now sold out at select locations in the US. In the photos below, you can see the front and back of the game box:

Fortunately, if this does end in a "leak", there are no real spoilers or surprises in this case as this title is obviously based on the Wii (2010) and 3DS (2013) releases.

Nintendo's games releasing before the street date has happened multiple times throughout the Switch generation, with some other series like Paper Mario and Zelda also in similar situations.

The official release date for the physical and digital versions of Donkey Kong Country Returns HD is 16th January 2025 - so later next week. Nintendo's NY Store has also announced a launch event for the game and there's still time to pre-order.

