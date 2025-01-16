Last year, we had a great time with Revolution Software's 'Reforged' remaster of the classic point-and-click adventure Broken Sword: Shadow of the Templars. "It sure would be neat if the rest of the series received such a treatment," we thought to ourselves, "if only Revolution had something up its sleeve..."

As it turns out, it does! Or, more accurately, it might. Three weeks ago, the studio released its 'Christmas Video 2024', thanking fans for their support over the past 12 months and showing off some of the game's original art. It's a sweet video that, we'll admit, flew under the radar for us a little; but, as noted by Game Watcher (and brought to our attention by our friends over at Push Square), the message also contains a tease of what the future might hold — ooh, how sneaky!

After giving thanks for the year gone by, Revolution's co-founder and designer Charles Cecil turns to one final piece of concept art: a rough drawing of our hero George Stobbart dressed in the very same summer attire worn in Broken Sword II: The Smoking Mirror.

To really hammer the point home, Cecil examines the art before looking directly down the camera and shrugging. What could it possibly mean?

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 792k

Yeah, you don't need to be a detective to put those clues together. Broken Sword II: The Smoking Mirror released on PC and PlayStation 1 back in 1997 and, while it might not be quite as beloved as its predecessor, it's still a good slice of point-and-click mystery, by all accounts. Expect to see it get 'Reforged' at some point in the future, then!