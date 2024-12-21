It might not feel like Nintendo itself has been particularly busy this year, but goodness, there's still been an awful lot of new games in 2024. Some great ones, even!

Since we're now fast approaching the end of the year, it seems only right that the lovely chaps on our video team share their personal top five games of 2024. Now, it's important to note that these might not all be titles that released in 2024; they're just ones that the guys happened to have played over the last 12 months.

So, we're starting off with the lovely Felix. His list is made up of stupendous RPGs, excellent party games, and delightful indies. But which ones specifically? Well, you'll have to watch and find out. And don't go listing them all out in a comment either; it spoils the fun.

Be sure to check back tomorrow where we'll be highlighting the same list from the wonderful Zion.