Well folks, in what is presumably the last Christmas period before Nintendo unleashes its next major hardware, Switch games have performed admirably as folks look to fill those stockings come Wednesday morning.

In fact, let's look at the numbers here: 8 games in the top 10 are either Switch exclusive or can be played on the Switch, and the same can be said of 26 titles from the complete top 40 charts. That's impressive, and it really goes to show just how popular boxed Switch games really are at this time of year.

Naturally, digital sales may paint a different picture, but it's at least a good result for Nintendo in terms of the physical retail space. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was the best-selling first-party Nintendo title, followed by Super Mario Party Jamboree, Nintendo Switch Sports, Minecraft (third-party), Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Lots of what we would probably call "evergreen" titles, then.

It'll be interesting to see how things shake out in the new year as we inch toward a new hardware announcement, currently due before the end of March. Will Switch games maintain their current momentum..? Only time will tell.

Here's a look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 3 1 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 2 2 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 48%, PS5 21%, PS4 20%, Xbox 10% 1 3 EA Sports FC 25 PS5 41%, Switch 28%, PS4 17%, Xbox 15% 4 4 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 5 5 Super Mario Party Jamboree 6 6 Nintendo Switch Sports 10 7 Minecraft 14 8 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 13 9 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 12 10 Astro Bot 9 11 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS5 57%, PS4 42%, Switch 1%, Xbox 0% 8 12 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom 9 13 Sonic X Shadow Generations PS5 38%, Switch 34%, Xbox 16%, PS4 12% 11 14 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - 15 Mortal Kombat 1 PS5 87%, Switch 8%, Xbox 4% 17 16 Grand Theft Auto V

7 17 Black Myth: Wukong

- 18 Star Wars Outlaws

34 19 Lego Harry Potter Collection Switch 73%, PS4 11%, PS5 8%, Xbox 7% 15 20 MySims Cozy Bundle 19 21 Just Dance 2025 Edition Switch 97%, PS5 3% 16 22 Mario & Luigi: Brothership

28 23 Lego Horizon Adventures PS5 70%, Switch 30% 23 24 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

32 25 Stray Switch 53%, PS5 37%, Xbox 5%, PS4 4% 25 26 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Switch 50%, PS5 30%, PS4 16%, Xbox 4% - 27 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

- 28 Undisputed

- 29 Bluey: The Videogame Switch 78%, PS5 13%, PS4 7%, Xbox 2% 33 30 Silent Hill 2

27 31 Super Mario Odyssey

37 32 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

36 33 My Universe: Pet Clinic Cats & Dogs

- 34

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

20 35

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD

21 36

Gran Turismo 7

40 37

Luigi's Mansion 3

- 38

Tomb Raider I-II-III Remastered PS5 41%, Switch 36%, PS4 23% 24 39

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

- 40

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon



[Compiled by GfK]

