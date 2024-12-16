In the UK this week, familiar faces make up the majority of the top ten boxed charts as customers look to get their preparations in order for Christmas Day. As such, we've got EA Sports FC 25, Hogwarts Legacy, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 all standing proud atop the podium with no alterations to their positions from last week.

In fact, other than newcomer Black Myth: Wukong and Black Ops 6, the rest of the top ten are all games that can be played on Switch, with Super Mario Party Jamboree and Nintendo Switch Sports swapping positions, and Sonic X Shadow Generations falling down two spots to land at number nine.

The other newcomer this week is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle at number eighteen and, as expected, boxed sales are lukewarm at best as players take advantage of the game's day one availability on Xbox Game Pass.

Here's a look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 1 1 EA Sports FC 25 PS5 45%, Switch 21%, Xbox 18%, PS4 16% 2 2 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 48%, PS5 29%, PS4 20%, Xbox 2% 3 3 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 4 4 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 6 5 Super Mario Party Jamboree 5 6 Nintendo Switch Sports NEW 7 Black Myth: Wukong 8 8 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom 7 9 Sonic X Shadow Generations PS5 49%, Switch 30%, Xbox 11%, PS4 11% 10 10 Minecraft 9 11 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 11 12 Astro Bot 13 13 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 14 14 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 25 15 MySims Cozy Bundle 16 16 Mario & Luigi: Brothership

19 17 Grand Theft Auto V

NEW 18 Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

15 19 Just Dance 2025 Edition Switch 94%, PS5 6% 26 20 Luigi's Mansion 2 HD 28 21 Gran Turismo 7

37 22 Fae Farm

- 23 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

24 24 Dragon Age: The Veilguard

34 25 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Switch 54%, PS5 32%, PS4 9%, Xbox 4% 33 26 Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Switch 51%, PS5 32%, Xbox 9%, PS4 7% - 27 Super Mario Odyssey

- 28 Lego Horizon Adventures PS5 64%, Switch 36% - 29 Little Nightmares: Complete Edition Switch 97%, PS4 3% - 30 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition

27 31 EA Sports UFC 5

- 32 Stray Switch 53%, PS5 37%, Xbox 10%, PS4 1% - 33 Silent Hill 2

23 34

Lego Harry Potter Collection Switch 61%, PS4 19%, PS5 17%, Xbox 2% - 35

Sonic Superstars Switch 56%, PS5 26%, PS4 9%, Xbox 5% - 36

My Universe: Pet Clinic Cats & Dogs

- 37

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

- 38

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

35 39

Wreckfest PS5 94%, Switch 6% - 40

Luigi's Mansion 3



[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.