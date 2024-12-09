After a quick look at the latest UK boxed software charts? Well, you've come to the right place.

With Black Friday sales fizzling out, things have mostly returned to normal this week. The big three of EA Sports FC 25, Hogwarts Legacy and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 assume their positions on the podium once again, leaving Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to lead the pack for Nintendo in fourth.

The rest of the top 10 is a stronger showing for the Big N. Super Mario Party Jamboree continues to sell well alongside the usual suspects like Nintendo Switch Sports and Minecraft. Hey, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom has even snuck back into the upper echelons at ninth — way to go, princess!

Here's a look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 1 1 EA Sports FC 25 PS5 44%, Switch 28%, Xbox Series 15%, PS4 13% 3 2 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 46%, PS5 31%, PS4 16%, Xbox One 5% 2 3 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 7 4 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 5 5 Nintendo Switch Sports 4 6 Super Mario Party Jamboree 9 7 Sonic x Shadow Generations Switch 51%, PS5 35%, PS4 7%, Xbox Series 7% 14 8 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom 11 9 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 12 10 Minecraft 8 11 Astro Bot 15 12 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS5 54%, PS4 45%, Switch 1%, Xbox Series 0% 13 13 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 6 14 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 10 15 Just Dance 2025 Edition Switch 92%, PS5 8% 17 16 Mario & Luigi: Brothership

16 17 Mortal Kombat 1 PS5 85%, Switch 10%, Xbox Series 6% 24 18 Bluey: The Videogame Switch 87%, PS4 6%, PS5 6%, Xbox Series 2% 20 19 Grand Theft Auto V

19 20 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition 21 21 Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

18 22 Star Wars Outlaws

27 23 LEGO Harry Potter Collection Switch 63%, PS5 22%, PS4 12%, Xbox Series 2% - 24 Dragon Age: The Veilguard

32 25 MySims Cozy Bundle

- 26 Luigi's Mansion 2 HD

33 27 EA Sports UFC 5

22 28 Gran Turismo 7

29 29 Elden Ring

- 30 Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

37 31 The Grinch: Christmas Adventures Switch 89%, PS5 11%, Xbox Series 0% 31 32 Fortnite Transformers Pack Switch 40%, PS5 36%, Xbox Series 19%, PS4 5% - 33 Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Switch 51%, PS5 33%, Xbox Series 9%, PS4 7% - 34

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Switch 47%, PS5 36%, PS4 12%, Xbox Series 5% 25 35

Wreckfest PS5 97%, Switch 3%, PS4 0% 38 36

Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets Switch 87%, PS5 5%, PS4 4%, Xbox Series 4% - 37

Fae Farm

26 38

F1 24

34 39

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

- 40

Assassin's Creed Mirage



[Compiled by GfK]

