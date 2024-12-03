With Black Friday capping off last week, part of us expected the UK charts to be a little shaken up when we first peeked at the data this morning. But while there are some bumps in the later entries, the top ten remains as stable as ever... maybe we'll see the discount ramifications next week.
Super Mario Party Jamboree is once again Nintendo's top-performing title, landing in fourth. The familiar faces of Nintendo Switch Sports, Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe also nab a spot in the top ten, with Sonic X Shadow Generations sneaking in there with Switch making up the lion's share of its sales.
Mario & Luigi: Brothership is still bobbing along in 17th and Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake is still nowhere to be seen in the top 40. Now there's a gem that people are missing out on.
Here's a look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
1
|1
|
EA Sports FC 25
|PS5 50%, Switch 20%, PS4 15%, Xbox Series 14%
|
2
|2
|
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
|
3
|3
|
Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 49%, PS5 27%, PS4 16%, Xbox One 5%
|
4
|4
|
Super Mario Party Jamboree
|
6
|
5
|
Nintendo Switch Sports
|
7
|
6
|
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
5
|
7
|
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
8
|8
|
Astro Bot
|
13
|9
|
Sonic x Shadow Generations
|Switch 50%, PS5 39%, Xbox Series 7%, PS4 4%
|
14
|10
|
Just Dance 2025 Edition
|Switch 96%, PS5 4%
|
12
|11
|Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
11
|12
|
Minecraft
|
10
|13
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
15
|14
|
The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
|
18
|15
|Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
|PS5 60%, PS4 40%, Xbox Series 0%, Switch 0%
|
16
|16
|Mortal Kombat 1
|PS5 69%, Switch 27%, Xbox Series 4%
|
17
|17
|
Mario & Luigi: Brothership
|
23
|18
|
Star Wars Outlaws
|
21
|19
|
Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition
|
20
|20
|
Grand Theft Auto V
|
22
|21
|
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
|
35
|22
|
Gran Turismo 7
|
27
|23
|
Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed
|Switch 59%, PS5 35%, Xbox Series 6%, PC 0%
|
-
|24
|
Bluey: The Videogame
|Switch 85%, PS5 35%, Xbox Series 6%, PC 0%
|
30
|25
|
Wreckfest
|PS5 99, Switch 1%, PS4 0%
|
24
|26
|F1 24
|
26
|27
|
LEGO Harry Potter Collection
|Switch 61%, PS5 24%, PS4 11%, Xbox Series 3%
|
-
|28
|
God of War Ragnarok
|
-
|29
|Elden Ring
|
-
|30
|
Batman: Arkham Trilogy
|
34
|31
|Fortnite Transformers Pack
|Switch 40%, PS5 35%, Xbox Series 20%, PS4 5%
|
9
|32
|MySims Cozy Bundle
|
29
|33
|
EA Sports UFC 5
|
19
|34
|Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
|
28
|35
|Metaphor: Refantazio
|
-
|36
|
The Last of Us Part II: Remastered
|
38
|37
|
The Grinch: Christmas Adventures
|Switch 86%, PS5 14%, Xbox Series 0%
|
25
|38
|
Monster High: Skulltimate Secrets
|Switch 85%, PS5 7%, PS4 5%, Xbox Series 4%
|
-
|39
|
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
|
-
|40
|NBA 2K25
|PS5 47%, Switch 35%, Xbox Series 14%, PS4 4%
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
