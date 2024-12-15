A new leak has revealed Lenovo is seemingly following up its 'Legion Go' handheld gaming device with a "larger" model and it will once again take all sorts of design cues from Nintendo's hybrid system.

This new system reportedly keeps the "detachable" Joy-Con-like gamepads and Switch-inspired kickstand. The same leak suggests the display screen could swap out the existing model's 8.8-inch IPS LCD for an OLED panel of the same size.

Below is a look at this new model, courtesy of The Verge senior editor Tom Warren. These images were originally provided by Evan Blass on social media.

second Lenovo Legion Go leak of the day. Lenovo’s larger Legion handheld is getting an OLED display and will keep the detachable Joy-Con like gamepads https://t.co/PAhnlyYcii December 13, 2024

No specs or official announcement has been made just yet, but there is already speculation AMD's Z2 Extreme chip could be the "core" of this new model, with the system "quite likely" running on Windows and offering SteamOS support.

Companies like Valve have also got a foot in the portable market in recent years with the Steam Deck, and there have been ongoing reports this year about an Xbox handheld, and PlayStation potentially returning to this space.