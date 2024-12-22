Super Mario Run
Image: Nintendo

To celebrate the recent arrival of Super Mario Party Jamboree, Nintendo's mobile runner game Super Mario Run is hosting a special limited-time event.

This includes three types of missions to participate in - including Rainbow Galleria Missions, Goomba Lagoon Missions, and King Bowser's Keep Missions. If you complete these missions you'll unlock special Mario Party-themed statues.

Super Mario Run
Image: Nintendo

These missions are active between now and 29th January 2025 and you can keep up to date on your progress by tapping the mission icon in the top-right area of your kingdom. This cross-over event in Super Mario Run follows a Mario & Luigi: Brothership event in November.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube789k
Watch on YouTube

Have you played Mario Run or the new Mario Party yet? Will you be checking out this latest event? Let us know in the comments.

[source nintendo.com]