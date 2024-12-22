To celebrate the recent arrival of Super Mario Party Jamboree, Nintendo's mobile runner game Super Mario Run is hosting a special limited-time event.
This includes three types of missions to participate in - including Rainbow Galleria Missions, Goomba Lagoon Missions, and King Bowser's Keep Missions. If you complete these missions you'll unlock special Mario Party-themed statues.
These missions are active between now and 29th January 2025 and you can keep up to date on your progress by tapping the mission icon in the top-right area of your kingdom. This cross-over event in Super Mario Run follows a Mario & Luigi: Brothership event in November.