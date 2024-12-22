To celebrate the recent arrival of Super Mario Party Jamboree, Nintendo's mobile runner game Super Mario Run is hosting a special limited-time event.

This includes three types of missions to participate in - including Rainbow Galleria Missions, Goomba Lagoon Missions, and King Bowser's Keep Missions. If you complete these missions you'll unlock special Mario Party-themed statues.





Event ends on 1/29/25 10:59 PM PT.



More info: pic.twitter.com/HiNqYMwx45 There's special #SuperMarioPartyJamboree themed event missions happening now in Super Mario Run app! You can get statues of Mario, Peach, and Bowser, from Super Mario Party Jamboree by clearing missions!Event ends on 1/29/25 10:59 PM PT.More info: https://t.co/nzNZKsC21I December 20, 2024

These missions are active between now and 29th January 2025 and you can keep up to date on your progress by tapping the mission icon in the top-right area of your kingdom. This cross-over event in Super Mario Run follows a Mario & Luigi: Brothership event in November.