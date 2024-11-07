Remember Super Mario Run? Yeah, we had forgotten it too. But Nintendo hadn't! The Big N has injected a new lease of life into the mobile runner this year with several crossover updates covering Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, Princess Peach: Showtime! and Luigi's Mansion 2 HD. Today, another event has arrived. Any guesses what it could be in aid of?

If the headline or giant image above hasn't already given it away, Mario & Luigi: Brothership is the latest Nintendo title to sail into the mobile app, with a brand-new event available from today until 19th December.

Clearing missions in this event will move you a step closer to nabbing three in-game Brothership statues (Mario and Connie, Luigi and Snoutlet or the Bros. together). Here's a swift look at the missions page and the rewards from the Japanese Nintendo website:

The Nintendo site specifies that some mission courses are only accessible to those who have purchased them, but linking your Nintendo account will let you access a bunch for free.