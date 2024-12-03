Nintendo's Switch Online 'Missions and Rewards' program has today added a new wave of icons based on the Game Boy title Super Mario Land 2: 6 Golden Coins.

As you can see below, there are icons featuring Mario and even Wario, they'll set you back 10 Platinum Points each. They'll be available between now and 6th January 2024, so get them while you can (thanks, NSO Icons Alerts):

If you're keen to revisit this 1992 Game Boy platformer, it's available to play right now on the Game Boy Switch Online service as part of the base tier subscription. It's well worth playing if you haven't experienced it before.

In some other Switch Online news today, Nintendo has announced it's adding Tetris to the NES library next week. Last week it also expanded the Game Boy library with Donkey Kong Land 2 and the week before this it added Donkey Kong Land.