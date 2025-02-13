SEGA has now officially released its announcement trailer for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, and as part of this, it's shared some new details about what exactly Sonic fans can expect from this new racing experience.

Not only will this game include the "largest" roster ever in a Sonic Racing game, but it will also feature characters from across the Sega universe! Along with this, you can expect a "wide variety" of vehicles - allowing you to mix and match "parts, powers, and abilities".

CrossWorlds also introduces "Travel Rings" that transport racers from one location to another, with the lead racer picking the location on the second lap as you race across "land, sea, and air". Adding further excitement to each race is the RPG-like gadget feature, which players will equip and combine before each race.

Sega has also confirmed the return of "Extreme Gear" - which first appeared in Sonic Riders. In Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds this gear will "offer a boost-based racing style". Sonic Team's Creative Officer Takashi Iizuka has shared a message about Sonic's latest racer, explaining how it combines new ideas with the past history (like the All-Stars Racing Transformed feature) of the Sonic Racing series:

Takashi Iizuka: “In Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, not only did we want to introduce the innovative idea of racing through different worlds as you warp through the Travel Rings, but we also wanted anyone who had fun playing our previous Sonic Racing games to really enjoy this title, so we took a lot of elements from those past games and incorporated them. We included the Extreme Gear from the Sonic Riders series as well as the Transform feature from the All-Stars Racing series, making it a great culmination of all the Sonic Racing series games to date. I hope everyone really enjoys Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds.”

Here are some more official screenshots, courtesy of Sega: