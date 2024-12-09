Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 788k

Off the back of last year's exquisite Dodonpachi DaiOuJou Blissful Death Re:Incarnation, publisher Live Wire has announced that it's bringing DoDonPachi True Death to Switch in Japan on 19th December.

True Death (or 'DoDonPachi SaiDaiOuJou', in Japan) is the sixth entry in Cave's vertical-scrolling shoot 'em up series, initially launching in arcades in 2012 before coming to Xbox a year later.

As one glance at the above trailer will likely demonstrate, this one contains all of the vertical-scrolling madness that you would expect from the series, with a handful of new features like challenges and a gallery. Like last year's release, it looks to be one for the big-time shmup fans first and foremost, but those who like a challenge need look no further.

Also like the 2023 release, this one appears to only be for Japan at the time of writing, with Japanese as the only language option. True Death will arrive on the regional eShop on 19th December for 4,400 yen, so you'll need a Japanese Nintendo account if you want to check it out digitally.

We had a fantastic time with Blissful Death Re:Incarnation when it came to Switch last year, stating that it "comes closer to perfection than any other in the bullet-hell sub-genre" in our 10/10 review. High praise indeed. Let's see whether the upcoming release can reach the same high bar.