Cave, a shoot-'em-up developer assembled from the ashes of Toaplan, was preparing to fold in 2001. The arcade scene was moving in new directions, relying on increasingly ostentatious Taikan cabinets to compete with the emerging technology of home consoles. For Cave, the 2D shoot 'em up, no matter how unerringly creative, was struggling to make the bottom line sing, and it was in large part thanks to Taiwanese company IGS that they survived another decade. Cave was so impressed with IGS's PolyGame Master arcade hardware and the bastard Donpachi entry they had created for it, that they licensed the tech to have one last charge - events that would deliver DoDonpachi DaiOuJou, its suffix loosely translating as “blissful death”.
Tsuneki Ikeda, lead programmer, video game auteur, and then the company’s public face, lamented that he could never make anything as impressive as Ikaruga. He was wrong. Over time, DaiOuJou stands not only superior to Treasure’s polarising genre hybrid, but is considered by enthusiasts to be one of the greatest games ever coded. It’s the shoot-'em-up equivalent to Capcom’s Super Street Fighter II Turbo or SNK’s King of Fighters ’98: a signifying work that does not date, and compels people decades on to play for fresh achievements. In 2015, at Shanghai’s Lie Huo arcade, the expert DaiOuJou players casually ripped through its two loops like tin foil, cigarettes dangling idly from their mouths. When questioned, all were unanimous in citing it as the apex of the bullet-hell sub-genre. And they were right. Although its difficulty is a high bar, learning to play it is also to understand its genius.
Simple in premise but ocean-deep in strategic nuance, its two loops are a demonstration of tremendous brutality married to pitch-perfect assembly. Its bullet patterns converge in multi-coloured layers; some aimed, some roaming, some impossibly dense, you lead them around the screen before doubling back to a safe haven amidst the storm, before that too becomes a collapsing iris of pink and blue. Like its predecessor, DoDonpachi (1997), this direct sequel features the same hidden bee medals, uncovered with a well-placed laser blast. But, where the former was rough and ready heavy metal, DaiOuJou is classically symphonic.
Now, in addition to your bomb stock, destroying enemies consecutively rewards you with Hyper Medals, which trail your craft until fired with the bomb button. The Hyper unleashes a limited-period laser of devastating magnitude, tearing up the screen and temporarily increasing the speed of enemy bullets. It’s one of the most exhilarating power-ups in all of gaming’s broad history, and is integral to scoring and survival. You don’t need to combo-kill every enemy in the game, of course, or grab every hidden bee icon, or even attempt to initiate the second loop: DaiOuJou’s adrenaline-infused rapture is equally prominent when simply played for survival. But, peel back the lid on its chaining, figure out how to bridge gaps, herd bullets, and win extra lives, and you tap into one of arcade gaming's most satisfying experiences.
You can choose from one of three Elemental Doll characters, each with different shot and bomb stock properties, with varying pros and cons, who completely change the way you approach the game. DaiOuJOu is a cypher, decoded with reflex and mental acuity, a path that begins by learning not to fear the bullets. It takes dedication and repetition, but understanding the minuteness of your ship’s hitbox is the first step to enlightenment. Once you have a feel for the first stage and the power beneath your fingers, the experience morphs, opening up worlds that, in your credit-feeding days, lay dormant. Nobody claims it's easy, but by applying the simple discipline of ignoring continues to improve your play, you can tame this 20-minute onslaught in ways you never imagined. And that’s when the penny drops.
With every title in Cave’s catalogue a paragon of game design, one may wonder what really sets DaiOuJou apart. The difference may seem minimal, and to many its edge remains indistinct. Nevertheless, that edge is there, and the general consensus is that it’s all in the balancing. Whether intentional or by sheer luck, DaiOuJou has a purity that remains unmatched; a matter of simple aggression coupled with a perfectly augmented difficulty curve. It runs deep, too, with route chaining for hidden bees interplaying heavily with survival, and the framework of its boss battles being exceptionally well-wrought. Aesthetically, it's seductive, its opening neon Lunarpolis and desolate interplanetary locales brought to bleak life by Manabu Namiki’s timeless, haunting score and thundering bass lines.
M2’s Shottriggers series has undoubtedly been building up to this point. Ever in touch with the hardcore, this is by far the definitive DoDonpachi DaiOuJou release to date. The usual screen gadgets are here and better than ever, bordering the display and offering indispensable information on hidden bees both uncovered and missed, second loop availability, energy bars for the mid-bosses, and so much more. They have also whipped up new optional in-game art, a superb arranged soundtrack, and compiled a staggering library of seven different versions of the game.
The arcade original is present and correct, accompanied by Cave’s Black Label reworking, which moderates Hyper drops to be more plentiful, subtly rebalances the difficulty, fixes some minor bugs, and allows you to carry lives into the second loop rather than having them cruelly stripped away. Additionally, DoDonpachi III appears on console for the first time, a lost international version that never saw a proper release. Featuring English text endings, it’s essentially a modified version of Black Label, tweaking the score bonus maximum and the acquisition of life extends in loop two, amongst others.
The rest is all M2’s doing, a rich set of four outstanding revisions. Super Easy Mode may be a cakewalk for veterans, but it’s pitch-perfect for newcomers trying to feel out the game’s processes. Finishing it without losing a life and collecting all the bees is an incredibly enjoyable pursuit for all skill levels, and a relaxing way to cut loose.
Beyond this, M2 have, remarkably, produced three individual arrange modes for each of the game’s Elemental Doll characters, each playing totally differently. Shotia’s arrange is clever. She has no laser, no bombs, and score chaining is gone. Instead, she expends a stream of deliciously devastating Hyper fire, ripping up anything in its path. While it's initially very easy, you need to keep an eye on the Hyper Rank gadget, which runs 0 to 15. At its max, bullets are increased in number and speed, and the rank is only reduced by dying. It’s still the easiest of the three arrange modes, but incredibly fun to blast through.
Leinyan, the intermediate doll, maintains her regular weaponry, locked in at maximum power, and can bullet cancel like crazy by destroying larger enemies and landmasses. With increased bullet swarms, it’s endlessly exciting, and feels fantastic to steer into.
Finally, EXY, the arcade’s expert Doll, has a literal bullet tsunami heading her way from the get-go: ever-descending curtains that need to be constantly herded and cancelled out of existence. It’s gloriously epic and completely enrapturing in that, despite its insanity, it remains easier than the vanilla arcade game owing to a steady string of extra lives. For fans and newcomers alike, beyond what is already a stellar collection of perfect arcade ports, these additional modes are a fascinating treat, presenting wholly new ways to play and new achievements to shoot for.
With its greatest package to date, M2 has outdone itself. Rich in essential features and bonuses, replay saves, challenges and trophies, artwork and sound galleries, granular screen adjustments, a smart training mode, online leaderboards, and more, Re:Incarnation is the ultimate tribute to Ikeda's masterwork.
Conclusion
Tasked with saving a business rather than allow it a peaceful death, DoDonpachi DaiOuJou strove for excellence back in 2002, and achieved its goal. Whether fuelled by desperation or a desire to one-up the competition, the balancing and execution here comes closer to perfection than any other in the bullet-hell sub-genre. When you tap into its rhythm and begin to bend the game to your will, Hypers raining down, giant lasers decimating the screen amidst an epic hell-storm, it’s poetry: the kind of unbroken euphoria and beat-by-beat accomplishment that gaming was created for. And, if a game can be played infinitely, its power and genius never diminished, its achievement never lessened, when does a 10 stop being a 10? Never.
Comments 37
Ah OK, don't know what this is. never heard from it but ok, on the wish list it goes I guess.
I love shooters but I just can't get on with bullet hell. So much on the screen and my naff eyesight makes them feel like shopping in a crowded mall versus an empty one. And I can't stand hit boxes - just make the sprites smaller and make it so that they can effectively weave through the waves by designing them around the size of that sprite.....? Again it messes with my eyesight and also breaks the atmosphere for me - it just seems strange that bullets are just floating over what is clearly part of my ship / thing / anime character.
So, having said that, am I still likely to disregard this one as subjectively unplayable for me or can I actually have a stab at it and feel some of the hype? Because I am genuinely curious given all of the high praise in the reviews I have seen.
Hm, why you haven't mentioned the existence of mobile version of the game? It's available on Switch through G-MODE Archives, however, only in Japan.
And by the way... Why we haven't got The King of Fighters XIII: Global Match review? You continue skipping fighting games for reviews – Melty Blood: Type Lumina, Phantom Breaker: Omnia, Omen of Sorrow, ACA NEOGEO ports...
The Cover Art is a 10/10.
@Warioware DaiOuJou is definitely a great bullet hell game, but it's generally considered to be one of the hardest out there and I would absolutely not recommend it as anyone's first game. If you think bullet hells as a whole are too much for you, DaiOuJou is probably going to make you like them even less.
That being said, if you're still really curious about the hype over Cave's games, I'd recommend looking into Mushihimesama, which is also on Switch and made by the same dev team (though it's not a Shottriggers port). It's just as good as DaiOuJou while being infinitely more accessible to newcomers.
Reading through the review made me feel like a simpleton that doesn't understand bullet hell, but... is that a kid with cyborg legs on the cover art?
@StarryCiel I'd say the super easy mode (plus the new arranges) makes this just as accessible as Mushihimesama (which is ported by LiveWire, by the way, not M2 - edit: ah, you already noticed). On the other hand, the big problem with this release is it's Japan-only, and likely to remain that way.
@Warioware, my personal recommendation for an easy to get into bullethell would be Deathsmiles. It's got a nice, gentle difficulty, it's easily available and it comes in a package with the second game too.
@Vyacheslav333 Not sure why it's important to mention the mobile version of the game. You'd need to enlighten me there.
@StarryCiel @Warioware
M2 have considered everything here. It's really one of the most comprehensive packages they've ever released, with modes to get everyone started and help them move up.
@StarryCiel thanks for the recommendations, Mushimesama is literally on my screen at the moment. Watched some Dodonpachi videos and..... well..... I don't think I had a clue what's going on so maybe I should stick to R Type
@riccyjay thanks in the same way as my last comment. I have Deathsmiles on my wishlist but the price is high for a shooter and there's DLC too. Plus City Connection rarely do significant sales
@Tom-Massey again thanks, still think it might just be too incomprehensible to me though
I've felt this before, but I feel like shmups get rated higher on this website than other genres. Only a very few games get 10/10 a year here and with few exceptions they are obvious GotY contenders.
Is this game really good? fair. Is it a game almost everyone should absolutely own (from scoring policy) and almost all would enjoy and potential GotY? Honestly, probably not. There are also a ridiculous number of 9/10 shmups on this site — the ones I've played are fairly good, but I still feel like the standards for high scores are simply lower than with other genres.
Edit: That said, this game is still going on my wishlist.
@Tom-Massey For comparison purposes only, probably. Though, die-hard fans would like to own many versions of their favourite games as much as possible, lol.
@riccyjay
I'd say the sequel is easier purely because it doesn't have a ridiculously long final stage.
@FishyS Yep, I've shared that observation before. Virtually any 'classic' shmup that's ported to Switch gets a 9+/10 it seems. Its not a genre I know well so I can't make much of a judgement, but if you were to rank all Switch games by review score this site would surely be skewed in favour of 'classic' shmups.
@Vyacheslav333 Agree with your request to Nintendolife !
@Warioware If you're playing purely for survival, it's just as simplistic as Mushihimesama, but harder on its default arcade modes. If you're playing for score, well, it's a CAVE game, none are straightforward, and Mushi is no exception.
@FishyS @gcunit
I assure you folks - and this as someone recognised for scoring harshly - the scoreline for this isn't handed out lightly, and comes from years of experience with this particular game and the genre as a whole. If it helps, I can't think of any other legacy shmup, CAVE or otherwise, I'd score equally. Like Dark Souls, as a more modern example, it's not easy to understand how remarkable it is until you really have a handle on it. But when you do, it makes absolute sense. I hope some new players will reach that point!
@Warioware This will depend on your region etc, but have a look for it physically. Iirc, there was both a limited and regular retail release. I'm pretty sure I've seen it for 20-something on Amazon (that's in the UK).
@Poodlestargenerica
Agreed. I wish the actual game looked as inviting to me as that gorgeous artwork does.
@FishyS This is a apparently a fantastic port of one of the most highly regarded games in the genre, so I guess in those terms the 10/10 is justified.
From the scoring policy:
...this is a genre defining game that we absolutely feel you should own
NL does seem to have a lot of highly rated shmups, but there have been a lot of genre classics ports to Switch so I guess it makes sense they score particularly high - particularly when the ports have been really high quality as well.
@gcunit The thing is, this site only tends to review the absolute, true classic shmups (not a dig, by the way, it's amazing a mainstream site reviews any at all). No exaggeration, there are often close to 100 shmups released on Switch in a calendar year, the majority rereleases of old classics. I'm sure if they reviewed every single Arcade Archives release and every low-budget Megadrive port, you'd see a lot more sub-7 scores. But when they're sticking to stuff like DOJ, Batsugun, Ray Force etc, high scores are justified as these are some of the most legendary games in the last, like, 30+ years of the genre.
Reading the review alone gave me a shot of adrenaline. Sounds like an amazingly crafted masterpiece. You guys know how to sell a game!
Definitely getting this at one point, hoping that that the aesthetics and music hits home. I dont know it it has much of a storyline, but I really like Cotton, so yeah... it's not what Im searching for in shmups. Although if a game has nice characters and locations, its always a shame it has no lore.
@dmcc0 Genre-defining is always an interesting question. If they ported super mario brothers 1 to Switch as a 'regular' release would it get a 10/10? I don't think so (in fact, on wii u it didn't). It was certainly genre defining at the time it was created and deserved a 10/10 at that time, but as a "new" game it simply doesn't. A lot of ports in various genres get reviews like this "Pro: amazing genre defining for it's time"; "Con: nothing too new in this port, just the original game with a couple new modes" 8/10. That said, this is very inconsistent — for example the recent quake got a 10/10, another game in my opinion absolutely deserved it at the time but interpreting it as a 'new release' absolutely does not.
This was a fantastic review. Obviously written by a fan of the genre but still fair minded as well. I look forward to reading more of this author’s work.
@riccyjay @Tom-Massey Just to avoid any potential confusion, my comment was not meant as criticism, it is just an observation.
It's just, as @riccyjay puts it, there seems to be a greater number of games in the shmup genre that are regarded as 'legendary' than any other genre, and as someone not particularly familiar with the genre, I wonder why that is, when, from a position of relative ignorance, so many of those games look kinda similar to each other (not wishing to do a disservice to the differences/nuances that exist within the genre). Part of me can't help wondering if the fact that the genre is a bit more niche and 'cultish' (that's an 'l' not an 'n' 😉), with lots of previously-hard-to-get Asian representation, means giddy nostalgia and 'if you know you know' cliqueyness isn't playing a bit too heavy a role in scoring. But as I say, I readily hold up my hands to ignorance on my part and don't mean anything derisory by that wonderment.
Reading this review was like hearing a sommelier gush about a vintage wine, and I appreciated that. Even having read about all the strengths in this review, I don’t think I could even recognize the intricacies Massey detailed so articulately. I’ve tried a few schmups over the last fifteen years, and although I can enjoy them, I’m doing well if I can survive. Score-chasing is a distant thought.
I don’t think I’ll get the game because I have Mushihimesama on my wishlist for now, but this review was a treat!
@FishyS Imagine they ported SMB1...but it came with an unreleased prototype of the game too, and they recodrded an entire brand new soundtrack, added training features for speedrunners as well as downloadable online replays, produced new original artwork AND they threw in three new variations on the game with their own unique mechanics that mixed up how you approach the game.
Would that deserve a 10/10? Cause that's a fairer comparison.
@FishyS I guess the difference is with this, and possibly the genre as a whole, is that it is somewhat more 'timeless' than both Super Mario Bros or Quake. Both 2D platformers and FPSs have moved on significantly since those games but with shmups, in many cases the ones that are considered classics are still regarded as some of the best in the genre.
@gcunit I think you are misinterpreting "cliqueyness" with skill-level / mastery of the genre. There is a reason why SHMUP are so revered by fans of the genre (and why that fanbase is so small). Not everyone has the skills nor time needed to master these games; and the only way to really appreciate them fully IS to master them. This is why many gamers feel either left out of this "members only" group or think they all look the same / don't make sense / haven't changed in 30 years.
Being around SHMUP players I actually find them VERY friendly and welcoming to new players and want people to experience what they do. Which is the opposite of what I get around a lot of fighting game or first person shooter "masters". Of course there are exceptions and not everyone is like that, but I find the SHMUP peeps to be the least cliquey as far as keeping players away.
@FishyS is a good example of an "outsider" not really getting why this game deserves a perfect score.
(I am not belittling anyone that can't play SHMUPs or don't like them, it is just my observation looking at both sides). I personally love SHMUPs so I understand the sheer magnitude of overcoming the game systems and difficulty to uncover what makes them so great, but on the surface they definitely don't look like 10/10's.
@StarryCiel and has a lovely little arcade cabinet for your switch which i just gifted myself..
@GOmar This is about right. Honestly the scrolling shooter is the most skill intensive genre and it's not really close. Personally, I hate the genre for lots of reasons, but a lot of people like them, so they can rate their games however they want. I'm glad the reviewer is enjoying their game so much.
I got this port last week, it's really amazing, (and almost as good as the ps4 one, M2 got it down to 3 frames lag, according to the electric underground)... Really amazed what a shmup collection i now have on my switch.. something i would have dreamt of a few years ago.
somethings to add to the review
DDPIII is also know as 'grey label' being between black and white in difficulty..
@gomar I sort of get @gcunit @fishyS 's pont, but remember on the the creme de la creme of shmup history are port... one can wonder what the score is for...
But basically we get 1 or 2 shmup ports a year, so it makes me happy to see a mainstream site giving some love to a niche genre.. there were years where reviewers game shmups 6/10 due to 'lack of variation', while not understanding the inner mechanics...
@gcunit shumups especially the bullet hell ones require tight, accurate hit boxes, discernible pattern movement (while not being too easy so as to bore the player), and rewarding but responsive underlying control systems (the feel and responsiveness of the player character, the reaction of the enemy characters, power up structure) and the good ones also incorporate hidden items or secrets to promote exploration and for the player to experiment even on a constantly moving level. The gameplay also has to dance a razor’s edge of tension and an almost “mind no mind”/mushin state to keep the player engaged and determined to win. When you lose in a good shumup, you know it’s your fault and not that the game was unfair or broken. Getting all that right (and that is before we get into artstyle and music) is difficult for any dev, but CAVE is arguably one of the best. Not every shumup is a masterpiece but the ones that are? Truly are. DaiOuJou is one of them.
I love games that require immense skill with the joystick / controller.
It's a type of game in which the vast majority of people will not be able to thrive (in games without infinite continues, like Radiant Silvergun).
So, those able to master the required skill level find it a wonderfully challenging and demanding level.
I love and dominate this genre. I have more than 90 games in this genre and I've finished them all without continues, and often with a single life.
And when you win, you feel like a gamer immensely superior in skill than the rest of the mortals.
The same thing happens with fighting games, which I also dominate and participate in sponsored championships. When you master a difficult genre, 2-year-old-difficult games like Mario Wonder seem very dull and unfun. Simpletons.
It's the side effects of getting really skilled.
Shmups = the best school to become skilled in games, followed by the fighting genre.
@Solomon_Rambling @Ryu_Niiyama @dmcc0
I must say, I’m always very pleased, for obvious reasons, to know people read the review in full. It happens far less often than I’d like, so I appreciate that, and your kind words.
Roll on, Super Easy Mode, wooo!!
Still need the rest of CAVE’s games on switch. So I can stop being anxious about my 360’s lifespan.
Tap here to load 37 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...