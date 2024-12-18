Ahead of Nintendo's official announcement of its Switch "successor", the Switch 2 rumour mill has gone into overdrive.

We've already had accessory makers like iVolver and Dbrand claiming they know things about the Switch 2 that the general public doesn't, and with this in mind, a new listing has surfaced online for a "gaming steering wheel for the new Switch 2 console".

Now, admittedly there's no guarantee this is the real deal, but as usual, it's already generating all sorts of speculation online. The images also show off what could be the design of the "Switch 2" Joy-Con controllers - and unsurprisingly, it's got some fans excited about the possibility of a new Mario Kart game.

Another image from the same listing includes a controller grip that you insert the Switch 2 controller into.

These images come from Hong Kong wholesale website 'Global Sources' and the same page actually shares the dimensions and weight of the steering wheel. The manufacturer listed is MTM Industrial - "a factory specialized in video game accessories" and other gaming-related devices.

This listing follows rumous of Switch 2 images in September which stemmed from supposed Chinese factory leaks. It was also claimed the new Nintendo system was entering "mass production" and it led to a YouTube channel printing the rumoured system, which showed a larger and slightly more curved design.

Nintendo revealed in May of this year it would announce the Switch "successor" this fiscal year, which ends March 2025.