Although Sonic the Hedgehog 3 isn't officially out in cinemas until later this month, the blue carpet premiere got underway this week and the first impressions are now rolling in.
Overall, it seems fans and critics alike are quite happy with what they've seen so far. We've got a handful of these initial impressions and will obviously have more thoughts to share about the movie in the second half of the month. Some viewers are already calling it the best entry of the trilogy!
So, here's what everyone is saying so far (via X):
"guys….. #SonicMovie3 is truly the best of the whole franchise and is so geared towards fans of the games. we were so grateful to be invited to an early screening and we cried 75% during of the movie."
"sonic 3 rules. it’s the closest Hollywood has made to a dragon ball movie. there was plenty for a longtime fan to clap and cheer for, which i did in a mostly empty theater, and outside of a few expected cringe jokes, this was a hilarious story."
"I’ve seen Sonic 3 and I was surprised that my favorite emotional arc was actually with Dr. Robotnik (!!) The cast is as wonderful and goofy as ever and I teared up when I heard [SPOILER]. Also, you are NOT prepared for the mid-credits scene"
"#SonicMovie3 begs the question: What if Ben Schwartz made me cry as a blue guy who has to go fast? Just as action-packed and as fun as the first two films, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 really ups the anti and reminds us why we love these movies. Go TEAM SONIC!"
"Saw #SonicMovie3 and lets just say it’s one of the best and most creative sonic movie of the trilogy! Lots of action and tons of heartwarming scenes. Stay till the end for that mid and post credit scenes! It’s pretty deadly!"
"It’s not often that each movie gets better in a trilogy, but #SonicMovie3 is the best of the bunch. There’s action-packed goofiness a plenty thanks to Jim Carrey pulling double duty"
"SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 3 IS THE BEST SONIC MOVIE TO DATE! Shadow’s story is handled beautifully with Keanu Reeves perfectly encapturing the character. Any fan of Shadow will be happy with what Jeff Fowlers has managed to deliver."
It's worth noting as well that spoilers are already doing the rounds on the internet, so be extremely careful from here on out if you don't want things revealed to you ahead of the official release. Sonic 3 will rollout in cinemas across the globe later this month from 20th December onwards.