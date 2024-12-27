There's already a live-action Zelda movie in the works, but beyond this, it's not clear how else this legendary Nintendo series could be adapted to the big screen going forward.

Enter Sonic 3 movie writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller - who revealed to IGN in the same interview recently the video games they would "love" to transform into movies if given the opportunity. The most exciting one of the lot happens to be the GameCube classic Wind Waker.

The pair apparently have fond memories of this particular entry and wanted to just put out the idea "out there" about a possible "Wind Waker spin-off", "maybe" after Nintendo has done with its more traditional live-action take.

Josh Miller: "I think another easy one I think we can answer because the movie's already happening and we're already not doing it would be a Zelda. I remember always when we played Wind Waker, we were always like, man, I mean, it would probably be weird if they made a Zelda movie to start with Wind Waker versus the more classic Hyrule. But we both loved Wind Waker and it's so cinematic. Yeah. So after they make this Zelda movie, I guess we're putting it out there in the world, maybe we can do a Wind Waker spin-off."

Some other video games the pair would be interested in adapting to cinema include Golden Axe and A Boy and His Blob. They are also currently adapting 'Game of the Year' winner It Takes Two, and to add to this, a fourth movie outing for Sonic is reportedly already confirmed.

Nintendo's Zelda live-action movie was originally announced in November last year and is being directed by Wes Ball with Shigeru Miyamoto guiding the project. The most recent update from Nintendo's schedule noted how it would arrive before the end of the decade but seemingly after the next Mario movie due out in 2026.