Sonic the Hedgehog's third movie outing is now in cinemas and while there are some new faces in this latest live-action entry like Shadow, a few other fan favourites have missed out (again).

This includes (spoiler alert) Big the Cat and Rouge the Bat. According to the writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller, there was a cameo planned for Big in the second movie - where he was going to show up in skeleton form on the snowy mountains as a reference to Indiana Jones, but it was a little too grim.

Pat Casey: "Indiana Jones, it's a trope that at some point a skeleton pops out at you and scares you. So we were going to do that, but with a skeleton of a, I would say, a Big the Cat, not necessarily- [Big the Cat]"

As for Rouge, the duo has apparently been "unsuccessful" in finding a way to incorporate her for three films straight. Fortunately, not all hope is lost - with a fourth movie reportedly confirmed to be on the way! It will apparently be aiming for a Spring 2027 release - so it's still a while away.