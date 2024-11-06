Nintendo's expansion into cinema is well underway and this week it's provided an update on what's to come. Its current plans for "visual content" are seemingly still on track.

After the release of 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' in cinemas last year, the film has now been viewed by approximately 170 million people worldwide. As for what's to come, a "new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros." is still locked in for an April 2026 theatrical release.

Then, this will at some point be followed by a "live-action film" based on The Legend of Zelda series. It's noted the team is still in the "planning and development" stage of this project, with the release currently down as '202X'. In other words, there is no proper date just yet, but it will presumably be some time after the second Mario movie. Here's the full schedule:

Nintendo originally locked in the release date for the next Mario movie on Mario Day. As for the live-action Zelda film, director Wes Ball mentioned earlier this year how work was underway but he couldn't really reveal anything just yet. In saying this, he's seemingly confident fans will be happy with the end product.