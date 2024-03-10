Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The majority of Nintendo's Mario Day broadcast was allocated to its new movie announcement. Unsurprisingly, it's now officially announced it's working on a new movie "based on the world of the Super Mario Bros. series". It will arrive in the US on 3rd April 2026 and in various other territories in the same month.

Nintendo's very own Shigeru Miyamoto confirmed the news. Here's part of what he had to say (via Nintendo's social channels):

This is Miyamoto. We are now creating a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros. This film is planned for release in theaters on April 3rd, 2026 in the US and many other markets, and throughout the month of April in other territories.

We'll let you know the details once we're ready to share more. This time too, the staff at Illumination and Nintendo are working together. We're thinking about broadening Mario's world further, and it'll have a bright and fun story. We hope you'll look forward to it!

Illumination will once again be returning, with Chris Meledandri confirming the previous team who worked on the original movie would be returning. In addition to this, he also reiterated the US release of this new movie would be on 3rd April 2026 - with some other select territories to follow.