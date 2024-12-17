Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 788k

The new expansion for Pokémon TCG Pocket, dubbed 'Mythical Island' is out now via a free, automatic update for all users.

The booster set contains an additional 68 standard cards alongside roughly 20 secret cards for you to find, including the likes of Mew, Celebi, and Aerodactyl.





In addition to the new cards, a new 'themed collection' set of missions has also been added, allowing you to earn Wonder Hourglasses, Emblem Tickets, profile icons, and more. The profile icons available are Mew and Blue (trainer), and you'll have to collect three of each card design to unlock them.

A further major update will be applied to the game in 2025, adding the ability to trade certain cards with other users starting in January. While the selection of cards available for trade will likely be slim at first, this will be expanded upon gradually in the following weeks and months.