Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket has been available on mobile devices for a month now and it's a huge success story.

While the game is chugging along just fine, it seems the development team has had to issue a notice about inappropriate player names. It seems some trainers have decided to create usernames which are "causing some discomfort to other users" and action will be taken - with possible suspension. Here's the message in full:

"Thank you for playing Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket. We are aware of multiple player names that are currently causing discomfort to other users. In accordance with the Terms of Use, we will change player names of the accounts in question and will warn them, suspend their accounts, or take other action. We will continue to strive to provide an environment where everyone can safely and comfortably enjoy their experience. We hope you continue to enjoy Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket."

As mentioned, the developers can simply change the player names, or resort to further action if required. So if you've got an inappropriate name, you might want to consider changing it.

Earlier this month it was revealed TCG Pocket had already generated more than $120 million since launch, and there are more than 30 million downloads worldwide. New content has also been confirmed - including new boosters and the anticipated trading feature which will roll out early next year.