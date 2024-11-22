Since the arrival of Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket there's been all sorts of number crunching and simulations breaking down how long it could potentially take to collect every card in the game. Now, one Reddit user known as 'Weens4Life' has decided to test out the paid element and it's cost them a whopping $1,500 USD to unlock everything.

Yes, in case you're wondering, completing the "base card dex" apparently costs "about $200" but they opened 1741 packs all up. Surprisingly, they didn't get a single God pack (a pack filled with rare cards). What's perhaps most unfortunate about all of this though is that there's supposedly "no reward" at the end of it.

"I have collected every card. It cost $1500 to do so. Completing the base card dex costs about $200. It took opening 1741 packs and collecting 8582 cards. There is no reward for doing this. I pulled 4 crown rares in that time, and had to purchase Pikachu in the pity shop. I pulled zero god packs. Collecting the final 3 full art cards took the most amount of time. Venasaur, Gengar, and Machamp. Full art Machamp was my final card. I reached level 47 after collecting my final card."

When the player was asked about why they did this, they explained how they wanted to "just show people what it takes" to collect the entire set and supposedly "will not be doing it again".

Keep in mind the amount of coin it might take to complete the current Pokédex in the game could easily vary from player to player, as it's all random drops, and the odds in these types of mobile gacha games are often stacked against the player. Of course, you don't have to pay anything to play TCG Pocket, as every user is gifted multiple free packs each day and you can unlock more.

One other thing to factor in is this is just the start of this game's life on mobile devices, with the development team already confirming more booster packs are on the way. Earlier this week, it was revealed this new mobile game had already generated over $120 million since its launch at the end of last month.