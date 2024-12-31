If you're looking for a way to fill in the hours between now and the New Year, why not jump on Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition.

Nintendo has just sent its final competition (and first one of 2025) live. The current challenges will test your skills in Kirby's Adventure, Super Mario Bros. 3, Metroid, Kid Icarus and Zelda II: The Adventure of Link.

Taking Flight (Kirby's Adventure™)

Half-Pipe (Super Mario Bros. 3™)

Water Divination (Kid Icarus™)

Cliff Jumping (Zelda II: The Adventure of Link™)

Kraid Raid (Metroid™)

These challenges will once again run from now until 6th January 2025 - so join in on the fun while you can.

If you haven't already played this game, it's well worth a look if you're a fan of Nintendo's classic offerings. Here's a bit about what we had to say in our review: